Sivasakthi Narayanan and Roy Krishna - The unstoppable duo that paved the way for Bengaluru FC's success

As Bengaluru FC took the field in Guwahati on a chilly January night, Simon Grayson and his side knew that anything other than a victory would put an end to their hopes of qualifying for the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs.

Ahead of the trip, however, the English manager was confident, revealing that his side had shown improvement. When the lineup was announced, pundits and fans alike were treated to a shock as they could not see Sunil Chhetri’s name in the starting eleven.

Instead, the skipper was among the substitutes, with 21-year-old Sivasakthi Narayanan taking his place. At the time, little did we know that this youngster from the south of Tamil Nadu would play a critical role in Bengaluru FC’s rise.

Sivasakthi certainly had big boots to fill. After a cagey first half against bottom-placed NorthEast United, the Blues needed inspiration and it was ultimately Sivasakthi who stepped up.

Just five minutes into the second half, he picked the ball from the edge of the box and powerfully toe-poked it into the top corner and out of the goalkeeper’s reach to spark the beginning of BFC’s fairytale story.

But there’s another story that warrants attention as well. Big-money summer signing Roy Krishna arrived with huge expectations after playing an instrumental part in ATK Mohun Bagan's rise. Things, however, did not go to plan as the Fiji international struggled to get going initially.

The weight of expectations was high and even an experienced head like Krishna struggled to get out of his rut. However, ever since Sivaskathi emerged into Grayson’s plans, Krishna has played with renewed vigor and determination, lighting up the pitch with his finesse once again.

Together, the duo have wreaked havoc and with every passing game, they appear telepathic on the pitch. Since their nail-biting victory against the Highlanders, Bengaluru FC have scored 22 goals, out of which the pair have contributed 14 goals to the side.

Analyzing Bengaluru FC’s dynamic duo

Simon Grayson’s Bengaluru FC are known for their defensive solidity, but Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi Narayanan have equally played their part up top. With impetus on sitting in a medium or low block, the Blues aim to catch their opponents off-guard with counter-attacks.

This strategy aligns with both the strikers’ strengths. When Krishna partnered with Chhetri initially, the two players looked to drop deeper and sometimes got in each other’s way, making similar runs.

However, when Siva burst onto the scene, Krishna had a specific role, which bolstered his potential to cause damage to their opponents. The experienced striker now had the freedom to drop deeper to receive the ball, while Siva, who possesses supreme pace, was given the task of making runs.

Roy Krishna’s ability to hold up the ball and his clever touches have been a hallmark of Bengaluru FC’s breakaways in the second half of ISL 2022-23.

The buildup to the first in the second leg of the semi-finals against Mumbai City FC further emphasized this. Krishna was the first to pounce on a loose ball as he dragged the center-back out of position, creating space for Siva on the flanks. The flick-ons have been an integral part of this duo's success.

Once Siva received the ball, Krishna immediately escaped his marker and arrived deeper to provide an option for his strike partner. In this passage of play, Siva himself took on the responsibility and whipped in a cross, which Javi Hernandez converted.

Their opening goal during their 3-1 victory over Odisha FC came from a similar pattern. As Krishna flicked on, Siva pounced on the space created, which ultimately led to a breathtaking goal.

Finalists ATK Mohun Bagan also faced the wrath of the deadly duo earlier this season. The Mariners were awarded a free-kick, but Bengaluru won the ball back and arrived in the final third within a matter of seconds.

Once again, Krishna received the ball on the turn, while Siva turned his after-burners on to meet the through ball. Although he scuffed his chance, the threat carried by the two strikers was certainly on show.

Additionally, Siva and Krishna also drift wider to create a passing option for their teammates. By making these runs, they also attract a center-back, which opens up space for their midfielders – Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, and Suresh Singh Wangjam – in and around the edge of the box.

Analyzing their movements is one thing; stopping them is quite another. The two strikers' pace and power, combined with their intelligence, have proven to be a handful for the defenders.

They move on the field like a coordinated storm and are a force to be reckoned with. ATK Mohun Bagan’s defenders unquestionably have a massive task in the finals, but Siva and Roy will look to get the better of their opponents yet again.

