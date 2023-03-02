Skipper Cleiton Silva stays put in East Bengal for the 2023/24 ISL season

East Bengal's talisman and skipper Cleiton Silva has penned a one-year extension with the Red and Gold Brigade following a successful individual season.

Despite a disappointing finish for the club, the Brazilian forward was the top scorer in the 2022-23 ISL league campaign with 12 goals in 20 appearances under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine.

"I believe in the project" - Cleiton Silva confident about East Bengal's future

Silva always produced his best when the Kolkata giants were looking for inspiration. He won the maximum number of Man of the Match awards in the recently concluded league phase of the season. The former Bengaluru FC striker remains optimistic about the club's future.

"I’m happy to be here for the next season. I believe in the project. Despite the problems, we've had some good moments in the league. I think we can grow and learn together in the next season. Joy East Bengal!" Silva said upon penning an extension with the club in an official statement.

Cleiton Silva seems to be the answer to East Bengal's long-standing goal-scoring woes. Whether he will play under the management of Constantine remains to be seen after the Englishman reiterated his desire to steer East Bengal into a playoff spot next season.

The former Indian national team manager has come under scrutiny after losing 13 games in the Indian Super League campaign.

“My obsession is East Bengal and putting them in the top six. What you need in these difficult moments is the support of your staff, board and players and I think I have that, the board has shown me support since day 1 and I am not afraid of anybody,” said Stephen Constantine.

East Bengal finished ninth in the Indian Super League table with only 19 points from their 20 matches. They scored only 22 goals in the season, more than half of which came through Cleiton Silva. The Kolkata giants desperately need to find goals from other sources if they want to secure a top-six berth in the upcoming seasons.

