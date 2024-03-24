Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Sunday, March 24, Sreenidi Deccan FC and Churchill Brothers FC will face off in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Deccan Arena, Hyderabad.

Sreenidi Deccan FC have had a successful season so far, winning 12 out of 19, drawing three, and losing four. They hammered Gokulam Kerala by 2-1 in the previous game, with William netting both goals. Following this win, they moved to the second spot on the India I-league points table with 39 points.

On the other hand, Churchill Brothers FC suffered their eighth loss against Mohammedan SC in the most recent fixture by 3-2. Stendly Fernandes scored a goal in the ninth minute while Martín Cháves netted a penalty in the 51st minute. They currently find themselves at the ninth rank in the leaderboard with six wins in 19 games.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Match Details

Match: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

Date and Time: March 24, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Deccan Arena, Hyderabad

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Head-to-Head

Sreenidi Deccan FC hold a clear advantage in their head-to-head matchups. They have dominated with four wins against Churchill Brothers FC.

Meanwhile, Churchill haven't secured a victory against Deccan yet, with one match ending in a draw.

Matches Played: 5

Sreenidi Deccan FC Won: 4

Churchill Brothers FC Won: -

Draw: 1

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Probable XI

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Pawan Kumar, Eli Sabia Filho, Arijit Bagui, Jagdeep Singh, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan, Lalromawia Lalromawia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Rilwan Hassan, William Alves de Oliveira

Churchill Brothers FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Nishchal Chandan, Lalremruata Lalremruata, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Richard Costa, Aubin Kouakou, Emmanuel Essien, Stendly Teotonio Fernandes, Rahul Raju, Martín Nicolás Cháves García, El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Match Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers are having contrasting campaigns. However, both teams have won three out of their last five matches but Deccan are looking more confident as they stand seven spots above Churchill.

Sreenidi are also unbeaten against Churchill, winning four out of five games, including one this season by 2-1.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan FC are expected to win.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel