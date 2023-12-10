Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Sreenidi Deccan will welcome Delhi FC to Deccan Arena in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture on Monday (December 11).

Sreenidi Deccan have had a decent run in the league so far, registering five wins, two draws, and two losses in nine matches.

However, they dropped two points in their last fixture after playing out a goalless draw against Real Kashmir. Sreenidi Deccan will look to secure the full three points in their home game to stay in the title race.

On the other hand, Delhi FC have blown hot and cold in the competition. They have notched up four victories, three losses, and one draw in eight matches.

The Delhi-based club have won both their last two matches, including a 2-1 win over Namdhari FC in their previous game. Delhi FC will be eyeing a hattrick of wins by toppling the home side in this contest.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC Match Details

Match Details: Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC

Date & Time: December 11, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Deccan Arena

Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC Head-to-Head

The two sides will be meeting for the first time. There is no head-to-head record available.

Matches Played: 0

Sreenidi Deccan Win: 0

Delhi FC Win: 0

Draw: 0

Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC Probable XI

Sreenidi Deccan

Albino Gomes, Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Eli Sabia, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, R Lalbiakliana, Mayakkannan, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Ibrahim Sissoko and William.

Delhi FC

Naveen Kumar, Munmun Lugun, Gurtej Singh, Bali Gagandeep, Bhupinder Singh, Gaurav Rawat, Pape Gassama, Balwant Singh, Joseba Beitia, Sergio Barboza and Aroldo da Silva Arruda.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan are a genuine title contender this season despite dropping points in the last two games. They will be playing in front of their home crowd and will be motivated enough to secure the full three points.

At the same time, Delhi FC have impressed in their first-ever appearance in the I-League. However, they still lack consistency in their game and it could haunt them against the big teams.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan are expected to win this game.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel