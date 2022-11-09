ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Reigning ISL Shield winner Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with the reigning ISL Champions Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, November 9.

It has been a contrasting start for both the clubs that won one trophy apiece last season. The Red Miners have been a shadow of themselves since the departure of their head coach Owen Coyle. They only have one victory out of their opening four games under the tutelage of Aidy Boothroyd.

Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez has gone from strength to strength in solidifying his title-winning squad by making some impactful signings such as Odei Onaindia and Borja Herrera. The Nizams have begun their title defense on a perfect note with four victories out of five games in this edition of the ISL. They have also kept four cleansheets in due course.

The hosts will be desperate to turn the tables in the coming weeks by kicking off with a victory against the table-toppers on Wednesday. However, the Spanish tactician has sufficient qualities to push Jamshedpur into a predicament.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC are yet to get the better of the Red Miners despite meeting them on six occasions. Jamshedpur FC have crossed the victory line on a couple of occasions, while the teams have settled for a draw four times.

Total games: 6

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Draws: 4

Hyderabad FC: 0

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top scorers this season

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chukwu (2), Peter Hartley, Boris Singh (1).

Hyderabad FC: Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche (2), Javier Siverio, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir (1).

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Clean sheets this season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh Paramba (1 in 4 games)

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (4 in 5 games)

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from 2022/23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (12 in 5 games)

Most touches: Nikhil Poojary (322 in 5 games)

Most passes: Joao Victor (169 in 5 games)

