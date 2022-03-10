"They are a physically tough team"-Kerala Blasters FC head coach on Jamshedpur FC ahead of the 1st leg semi-final clash in the ISL

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in their 1st leg semi-final clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. The Tuskers failed to come away with a win in either of their meetings with the Red Miners in the league stage.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic and midfielder Jeakson Singh addressed the media ahead of their clash against Jamshedpur FC. Vukomanovic expects a tough game against Owen Coyle's men, who have recently been crowned the champions of the league phase. On his expectations from the game, he said:

"They are a physically tough team. The previous 20 games in the ISL are a thing of the past now. Its a new day and a new chapter. It's going to be a good fight between the two sides considering the style of play we approach. Both teams will will want to qualify. I don't like the fact that we have to play two games but it will be an open fight."

The Blasters' head coach is preparing his side against a confident opponent, who is known to take down anyone in their way. On this note, he said:

"We've seen this year that anybody can beat anybody. When you are facing a tough team in this phase of the competition, small details can affect the course of the game."

"You cannot focus on one detail" - Kerala Blasters FC head coach on addressing Owen Coyle's methods

Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart scored a worldie against Kerala Blasters FC in their first meeting of the ISL 2021-22 campaign (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Men of Steel have been known to use set-pieces as a tool to overpower their opponents. Their counter-attacking style has also caused mayhem for opposition defenses. However, Ivan feels that focusing on just one or two aspects cannot deliver the necessary outcome. He said:

"In these kinds of games, you cannot focus on one or two specific details. You have to be ready and explore all kinds of possibilities and utilize them."

The side do not have any injury concerns aside from Denechandram Meitei. Vukomanovic and his team seem confident of squeezing out a positive result in the 1st leg against Jamshedpur FC.

