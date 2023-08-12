Today's 2023 Durand Cup live matches and where to watch them? 

An eventful day awaits in the 2023 Durand Cup, with two thrilling encounters scheduled for Saturday. The first game features FC Goa going against NorthEast United in a Group D fixture.

But the spotlight is on the second game where the Kolkata giants - Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC - are set to cross paths for the first time this season in a Group A fixture.

The new-look FC Goa side secured a resounding 6-0 victory over I-League outfit Shillong Lajong FC in their first game. Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick, while new signings, including Rowllin Borges, Victor Rodriguez, and Carlos Martinez, were also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC put their previous season's struggles behind, starting their campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong as well. Like Sadaoui, 21-year-old Parthib Gogoi bagged a hat trick, marking a significant achievement for the Highlanders in their season opener.

But all eyes will be on the second game of the evening as Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC battle each other in what is expected to be a fiercely-contested game.

Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the Durand Cup so far, with the Mariners securing two comprehensive victories in the two games, with an aggregate score of 7-0.

East Bengal held a 2-0 lead against Bangladesh Army FT in the first half, only to witness their advantage dissipate within the final 10 minutes of the game. They only secured one point in Carles Cuadrat’s first game in charge, meaning the derby game will essentially be a do-or-die tie for them.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: 2023 Durand Cup Match and Telecast details

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Date & Time: Saturday, 12th August, 2:30 PM.

The game will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels. The game will also be streamed on SonyLiv from 2:30 PM on Saturday.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2023 Durand Cup match and telecast details

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Date & Time: Saturday, 12th August, 4:45 PM

Similar to the first game, this clash will also be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels. The game will be streamed on SonyLiv from 4:45 PM on Saturday.