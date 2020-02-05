'Tomorrow is the most important match of my life', Jorge Costa stresses importance of a Mumbai City FC victory ahead Jamshedpur FC game | ISL 2019-20

Jorge Costa

Back in January, Mumbai City FC suffered a chastening defeat at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, meaning that their top-four charge was slightly thrown into disarray. Since then though, they’ve managed to arrest that slide and have dropped a solitary point, which incidentally, came about courtesy a slightly contentious penalty call.

Thus, the encounter against Jamshedpur FC on the 6th of February 2020 has morphed into a vital contest, especially as the Red Miners also look to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive.

On the eve of the game, Jorge Costa said,

We respect Jamshedpur FC and tomorrow is the most important game of my life. Like the other day, I have told my players that we can either win this game or win this game. It is the most important game of my life and I am not thinking too far ahead. It is all about tomorrow.

In December, the Islanders won the reverse fixture 2-1, despite not enjoying the lion’s share of possession. In fact, Mumbai had only 39% of the ball yet they emerged from the rubble with three points intact. On being quizzed if he intended to tweak something at the Mumbai Football Arena, Costa said,

We will not change a lot of things. Maybe we can change small things but we won’t change anything special. We need to make sure that the players know what they want to do and they need to do it tomorrow.

Against NorthEast United FC a few days ago, Sourav Das and Subhasish Bose limped off at half-time, owing to slight niggles. Thus, plenty were waiting with bated breath, considering the threadbare nature of their squad. However, the Portuguese manager quelled those fears stating that the duo was fit to play tomorrow and that the only player they would miss from the previous match would be Modou Sougou, who would be serving a suspension.

However, he maintained that his side had become accustomed to players being suspended. Costa quipped,

But, we have been used to it the way my players are being shown yellow cards by the referee.

Over the past few games, Jamshedpur FC have found it tough to make the net ripple. Yet, the Islanders are aware of the threats they possess. Pratik Chaudhari, who had accompanied Costa, opined,

Jamshedpur FC have very good forwards and it is going to be a tough game. We have prepared well and we have been preparing well throughout the week. For us, it is just about going out there and doing our job. And, as I said before, tomorrow is like a final and we need to get the three points.

Thus, a day before the tussle, Costa and Pratik looked in high spirits, diligently chatting about what challenges lay ahead and how they planned to tackle it.

Now, the onus shifts onto the squad on Thursday as the Islanders look to pull clear and solidify their position in the top four of the ISL standings.