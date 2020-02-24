Top 3 goalkeepers in ISL 2019-20

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu showed once again to everyone why he is the best Indian goalkeeper in the ranks

The Indian Super League (ISL) has seen a plethora of goalkeepers astound the fans with their jaw-dropping saves, quick thinking, and swift reflexes. While the likes of Jan Seda, Rehenesh TP, Apoula Edel Bete, and Amrinder Singh impressed one and all in the past, others have ensured that the standards of goalkeeping in ISL didn't drop this season.

The 2019-20 season of ISL also saw a lot of schoolboy errors leading to sides conceding cheap goals. This article tends to leave out the negatives and focus solely on the positives.

Without any further ado, here are the top 3 goalkeepers in ISL 2019-20.

#3 Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NorthEast United FC)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury is the first-choice goalkeeper of NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury has an uncanny record to his name. The 33-year-old is the only player to have deployed his trade with six different clubs in the six editions of ISL. The ex-India international accumulated only 69 saves in 23 matches before this season throughout his ISL career.

However, this season he produced a magnificent show and has made the most number of saves so far. NorthEast United FC had a porous back-four and Subhasish had to come out numerous times to save the team. Although he couldn't stop his side's winless streak, his valiant efforts led to him making 55 saves, albeit conceding 21 goals, in 15 matches.

Having played as a back-up goalkeeper throughout his ISL career, Subhasish finally proved his credentials as a regular starter this season. It remains to be seen whether he continues with NorthEast United FC for the next edition of ISL.

#2 Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK FC)

Arindam Bhattacharya has provided solidarity to the ATK defense with his spectacular saves

When ATK FC signed Dheeraj Singh on a bumper five-year contract from Kerala Blasters, many expected the 2017 FIFA U-17 WC custodian to take over the mantles from Arindam in between the sticks. But, the Tata Football Academy graduate held on to his ground and established himself as the number one choice for the Kolkata side.

Arindam has considerably improved his performance this season and notched up 40 saves in 17 matches. His save percentage last season was only 68.11% whereas this season, it has risen to 74.07%.

The ex-India international is proving himself to be a strong case for getting a national team call-up and it remains to be seen whether Arindam can make it to the squad for Qatar.

#1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in action for Bengaluru FC against Chennaiyin FC

India's #1 between the sticks takes the honours in our list with his stellar show. The former UEFA Europa League player has made 46 saves in the tournament with a mammoth percentage of 80.7%.

Having kept 11 clean sheets in 17 matches, Gurpreet has been helped to a large extent by his defenders. As Bengaluru FC didn't change their squad much, his communication with the back-four gave him an added advantage when compared to his competitors.

The 28-year-old is also articulate in playing the ball out from the back as evident from an average of 16.35 passes per game. Gurpreet, however, is prone to make some naive errors and shows a lapse in judgment occasionally.