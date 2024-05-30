Top 3 promising Indian talents East Bengal should target ahead of ISL 2024-25 season

Salvaged by an unexpected success in the Super Cup, East Bengal brought down the curtain on another underwhelming season in the Indian Super League (ISL). Although Carles Cuadrat's arrival boosted the expectations of the fans, their season was muddled by a ninth-placed finish.

But the Super Cup triumph opened the doors to continental competition representation in the upcoming season and handed the Torchbearers an upper hand in the transfer market. Every player yearns for the highest level of challenge, and East Bengal, along with arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, are the only clubs that can offer that opportunity.

However, the challenges in the AFC Champions League 2 and even in the upcoming season of the ISL will be steep and the club needs to prepare for it immediately.

On that note, here are three promising Indian talents that East Bengal should zoom in on ahead of the 2024-25 ISL season:

#3 Alex Saji (Right-back)

The full-back positions have been a real concern for Carles Cuadrat in the recently concluded season. East Bengal experimented with six options in the 2023-24 ISL season in the right-back spot alone. Yes, they have been unfortunate with injuries but that's merely a part and parcel of any contact sport.

Hence, the signing of Alex Saji would make plenty of sense for the Torchbearers. The 24-year-old has shown versatility over the years and will solve multiple problems for the club.

The former Gokulam Kerala defender played as a centre-back for Hyderabad FC in the previous season but has a wealth of experience operating as a right-back. He'll provide the much-needed stability in the backline, especially considering the rich vein of form he showcased at the tail end of the season.

#2 Mohammed Sanan (Right-winger)

With Nandhakumar Sekar, Vishu PV, and Jesin TK, who Cuadrat hasn't favored to the extent many would've expected, East Bengal's arsenal on the right flank is borderline slim.

Neither Vishnu nor Jesin is anywhere near being a finished product, and hence, the club might indulge in bringing on board a slightly more experienced and exciting option.

Mohammed Sanan has been a treat to watch whenever he has gotten on the pitch for Jamshedpur FC, with his blistering pace and relentless work rate. Given Cuadrat rejects the idea of playing inverted wingers, right-footed Sanan could become a lethal option down the right flank for East Bengal.

In 24 appearances across competitions, the 20-year-old racked up three goals and two assists playing from the wide areas. While his decision-making still requires nourishing, the Torchbearers could immediately benefit from his explosiveness.

#3 Vibin Mohanan (Central midfielder)

This suggestion comes with a clause - although very few have been able to wrap their head around it, East Bengal are interested in securing the signature of Mumbai City's darling Apuia. Even after sleeping over it for weeks, the possibility of it happening seems far-fetched.

Vibin Mohanan could be an ideal alternative if they fail on their priority target. For Kerala Blasters, the 21-year-old has been an absolute metronome in the middle of the park. Operating in a midfield double pivot alongside Freddy Lallawmawma, who covered the defensive duties, Vibin has made brilliant use of his positional freedom and ran the show.

With an accuracy rate of 86 percent, the Thrissur-born midfielder recycled possession with his elite passing ability. A quick look at any of East Bengal's matches in the past season would highlight the lack of control in the middle of the park, and Vibin could be a pivotal solution to that problem.

Separating Vibin away from his hometown would indeed be a real challenge for the Red and Gold Brigade. Still, they've already shown that heart in the transfer market by approaching the most sought-after midfielder in the country.