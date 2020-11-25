Top 5 fastest goals in ISL history

ISL 2020-21 is underway with the second round of matches starting on Wednesday. ATK Mohun Bagan announced their arrival in the league with a comprehensive win against Kerala Blasters FC.

On Tuesday, Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa scored a goal and became the first Indian player to score a goal in the seventh edition of the ISL. Thapa also stunned Indian football fans with an early strike in the 52nd second of the match, which was one of the fastest goals ever scored in the league.

Here we have a look at the five fastest goals scored in the history of the ISL until yesterday's game.

#5 Wim Raymaekers - 53 seconds (Match 12: Delhi Dynamos FC vs Chennaiyin FC, 2014)

Belgian defender Wim Raymaekers made it to the headlines in 2014 when he netted in a goal at the 53rd second against Chennaiyin FC. Indian midfielder Shylo Malsawmtluanga crossed a ball into the box while Wim Raymaekers hit it in the top corner of the goal post to get his side the lead. Delhi won the match 4-1 and that was his first and final goal in the ISL.

#4 Anirudh Thapa - 52 seconds (Match 5: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, 2020)

Anirudh Thapa (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC's midfielder Anirudh Thapa is fourth in the list with just a second difference. The young sensation scored the opening goal during Tuesday's ISL encounter with Jamshedpur FC.

The 22-year-old midfielder got a clean pass from Guinea-Bissau international player Esmael Goncalves. He made no mistake and found the bottom corner of the net to give the Marina Machans an early lead in the game.

The game ended in Chennai's favor as they defeated their opponents 2-1 in their opening fixture of ISL 2020/21. Thapa had an excellent start to this year's ISL and will be hoping to continue his splendid form throughout the season.

#3 Mohammed Rafi - 48 seconds (Match 22: FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters FC, 2015)

Mohammed Rafi (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Former Kerala Blasters striker Mohammed Rafi makes it to the list after a 48th-second header against FC Pune City way back in 2015. The player had two stints with KBFC - the first one was in the 2015-16 season while the second one was during the previous edition of the ISL.

During his first stint, the player scored six goals out of which the one against FC Pune City is a part of the list for the fastest goals in the history of the league. Kerala bounced back and won the game 3-2.

#2 Chris Dagnall - 29 seconds (Match 38: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 2015)

Chris Dagnall (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Another Kerala Blasters player, Chris Dagnall holds the record for scoring one of the fastest goals in the history of ISL. In 2015, the Englishman etched his name on the list by netting in a goal at the 29th second against The Highlanders. Dagnall found the net again later during the same game and helped his side defeat their opponents 4-1.

#1 Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 23 seconds (Match 49: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 2018)

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Jerry Mawihmingthanga leads the chart and holds the record for the fastest goal in the history of the Indian top-tier league. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder found the net against The Blasters in 2018.

It all started with a throw-in for the Red Miners after KBFC kicked the ball out of play. Former Indian striker Ashim Biswas shot the ball which deflected off the goal post and was converted by Jerry within a few seconds, marking the fastest goal in the history of ISL.