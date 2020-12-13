Top 5 thrillers that will go down in history as ISL classics

In the years gone by, the Indian Super League (ISL) has seen a drastic improvement in the quality of football and style of play. Besides, there has also been a sharp rise in the profile of players who have signed.

In fact, the 2020/21 season has seen the likes of Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, and Adam le Fondre sign, all of whom have come close to playing for their respective countries.

In addition to this, the likes of Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, and several others have played in UEFA competitions. The influx of such players has improved the quality of football by a country mile. Some of the players in recent times have been part of a few thrillers in the ISL.

These thrillers witnessed teams coming back from a losing situation to either claim a win, a draw, or even the ISL title itself. Let's take a look at five thrilling matches that will go down in history as ISL classics.

#1 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - 2018/19 ISL Final

A victorious Bengaluru FC team

The 2018/19 ISL final could not have had a better match-up. At the time, both sides were playing some of the best football fans have ever seen in the ISL. While Bengaluru FC had already finished on top of the league table, Sergio Lobera's FC Goa had been playing some spectacular attacking football.

Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, and Coro came close to scoring on several occasions in the final. But they were held at bay by Rahul Bheke, Juanan, and Harmanjot Khabra. The first 90 minutes failed to break the deadlock, and Ahmed Jahouh was sent off within five minutes of extra-time.

Rahul Bheke eventually scored from a set-piece three minutes from the final whistle to hand Bengaluru FC the Championship. This was the first time an ISL club had won the League Winners' Shield and the Championship in the same season.

#2 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Match 80 | ISL 2019-20

A brace from Coro helped FC Goa secure a 5-2 win over Mumbai City FC

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC went into the 80th Match of the ISL 2019-20 with the Islanders eyeing a win to cement their place in the Playoffs. The Gaurs were looking for a win to secure their place on top of the table, having already qualified for the playoffs.

Jorge Costa's side opened the scoring, courtesy of a terrific goal from long-serving midfielder Rowlin Borges. However, just a minute and a half later, Coro scored the equalizer after a wonderful attacking move featuring Hugo Boumous and Jackichand Singh. Both Boumous and Jackichand would score before halftime as the scoreboard read 3-1 in favor of FC Goa.

Bipin Singh reduced the deficit and made it 3-2 just before the hour mark and things seemed to be going well for Mumbai City. However, Coro got on the scoresheet yet again before a Mohamad Rafique own-goal sealed Mumbai City FC's fate 5-2. Chennaiyin FC would make the playoffs instead of them.

#3 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Match 21 | 2020/21 ISL

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at full stretch (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Since the start of the 2019/20 ISL season, Bengaluru FC had been having problems in the final third. Since the departure of Miku, Udanta Singh has not been consistent enough. The Blues thus had little choice, but to make do with scoring goals from set-pieces.

Coming in as one of the youngest coaches ever, 35-year-old Gerard Nus has been commended for building a well-drilled NorthEast United FC side. The club also had a good start to the season with a 1-0 win over favorites Mumbai City FC.

The game between the two unbeaten sides ended in a 2-2 draw. This fixture witnessed some tremendous football played and end-to-end action all around. At 2-1, late in the second half, it seemed as though Bengaluru FC would claim the victory. However, Luis Machado had other plans as he snatched the victory from Cuadrat's grasp and the points had to be shared.

#4 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - 2015 ISL Final

A victorious Chennaiyin FC team

One of the best matches to have ever been played in the ISL was the 2015 ISL final between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. For the Gaurs, it was like a home match as the final was scheduled to be played at the Fatorda Stadium. This was also the first time that both teams had made it to the final of the ISL.

Despite a goalless first half, Brazilian Bruno Pelissari opened the scoring, something that was quickly equalized by Semboi Haokip. Jofre put the Gaurs into the lead as Zico's men seemed to be heading to victory. But a howler from Laxmikant Kattimani saw the scoreboard read 2-2.

For FC Goa and their charismatic coach Zico, the game would end in heartbreak as Stiven Mendoza eventually found a winner for Chennaiyin FC in injury time. It secured a first-ever ISL Championship for Chennaiyin FC.

#5 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Match 8 | 2020/21 ISL

ATKMB claimed bragging rights in the first-ever Kolkata Derby in the ISL (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Although ATK Mohun Bagan had retained several of their players from the 2019/20 title-winning season for ATK, they were considered a new entity after the ATK and Mohun Bagan merger. SC East Bengal was a completely new entity though and would become team number 11 in the ever-growing ISL. For the first time, the Kolkata Derby would be played under the banner of the ISL.

Favorites from the start, ATK Mohun Bagan sat back and allowed SC East Bengal to attack for most of the first half. Robbie Fowler's men gave a fairly decent account of themselves with Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, and Anthony Pilkington getting their taste of Indian football.

However, early in the second half, Fowler's men were dealt with a blow. Roy Krishna opened the scoring for the Mariners, prompting Fowler to add more attacking players. This ploy, however, failed to work, as Manvir Singh smashed ATKMB's second goal with just five minutes to play, with the Mariners claiming all the bragging rights.