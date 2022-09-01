TRAU FC 1-4 Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings as Marina Machans finally break winless streak with convincing victory | 2022 Durand Cup

Chennaiyin FC finally snapped their winless streak with a 4-1 thrashing of TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in the 2022 Durand Cup on Thursday (September 1).

Petar Sliskovic put the Marina Machans ahead inside the opening 60 seconds, firing home a half-volley from close range. He then won a penalty following some smart play from Kwame Karikari, who put his side 2-0 up from the spot.

TRAU found themselves in an even weaker position when Salam Johnson Singh was sent off for dissent after the half-hour mark. However, they found themselves back in the mix after Komron Tursunov scored from the spot following an error from Sajid Dhot.

Chennaiyin did well to calm the nerves and returned with high intensity to begin the second half. They established a two-goal lead once again as Vafa Hakhamaneshi headed home from Anirudh Thapa's corner. Sliskovic scored his second a few minutes later from Aakash Sangwan's excellent cross.

The 4-1 victory lifted the Marina Machans to second place in their group and boosted their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Durand Cup quarterfinals.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this clash:

TRAU FC

Jedidi Haokip - 7/10

While he conceded four goals, Haokip came up with save after save in both halves to keep the scoreline down.

Shoaib Akhtar - 6/10

Akhtar was decent in the first half and came up with a few key clearances. However, he was in no man's land for Chennaiyin's fourth goal.

Chingakham Roshan Singh - 5/10

Roshan Singh was repeatedly dragged out of position, leaving Gerard Williams with plenty to do.

Gerard Williams - 6.5/10

Williams made plenty of important interventions across both halves for TRAU, with a couple of his slide tackles stopping goalbound efforts. However, his marking for Chennaiyin's second-half goals was poor.

Naresh Singh Yendrembam - 5.5/10

Yendrembam offered some width going forward but was caught out defensively on multiple occasions.

Khumanthem Arun Singh - 5/10

Arun Singh tried hard to move TRAU forward from their own half but struggled against Chennaiyin's midfield pressers.

Laishram Milan Singh - 6/10

Milan Singh was one of his side's better players and worked hard on both ends of the pitch.

Nongthombam Japes - 5/10

Japes struggled to impose himself on the game and was kept quiet by Chennaiyin.

Baoringdao Bodo - 7/10

Bodo's persistence forced a late first-half opportunity for TRAU. He forced a save from Devansh Dabas after winning the ball high up the pitch and the rebound was handled by Dhot in the area.

Bodo's ball retention and close control were some of the lone highlights in a difficult outing for the I-League outfit.

Komron Tursunov - 6.5/10

Tursunov tucked away the penalty to halve the deficit and worked hard throughout the second half to make something happen for his team.

Salam Johnson Singh - 4/10

Johnson Singh received a caution for an unnecessary foul and then got himself sent off for dissent in the first half to leave TRAU in trouble.

Substitutes

Manash Gogoi - 6/10

Gogoi did a decent job defensively and also sent a bicycle kick over the crossbar late in the match.

Buanthanglun Samte - 6/10

Samte's crosses and set-pieces forced a few clearances from Chennaiyin, but he didn't have enough bodies in the box to convert.

Joysana Singh - 5.5/10

Joysana Singh made one excellent run but did little else during his time on the pitch.

Sorokhaibam Prikanta Singh - 5/10

Prikanta Singh struggled to get on the ball after coming on in the 82nd minute.

Ngangbam Pacha Singh - 6/10

Pacha Singh helped TRAU out defensively in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Chennaiyin FC

Devansh Dabas - 6.5/10

Dabas could do nothing about TRAU's goal but was solid otherwise with both his distribution and shot-stopping.

Narayan Das - 7/10

Das was troubled by TRAU's pace at times when deployed on the left, but was steady and displayed his defensive abilities once he shifted to centre-back.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi - 7.5/10

Hakhamaneshi was extremely composed on the ball and was a calming presence in the Chennaiyin defense. He also scored his side's third goal with a dominant header early in the second half.

Sajid Dhot - 4.5/10

Dhot seemed to be having a decent outing before losing the ball and letting Bodo go through on goal. The latter's shot was saved well by Dabas, only for Dhot to handle the ball in the box and hand TRAU a penalty, which was converted by Tursunov.

To compound his misery, the defender was replaced at half-time.

Julius Duker - 8/10

Duker may not have gotten a goal or assist, but ran the show for Chennaiyin from midfield. He linked up well with Thapa and Edwin Sydney, while also spraying the ball around with expert precision for the entire 90 minutes.

Anirudh Thapa - 8.5/10

Thapa was fantastic with his set-pieces throughout the contest and got a deserved assist from a corner for Hakhamaneshi's strike. He linked up brilliantly with Chennaiyin's midfield and was the driving force behind their victory.

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul - 7/10

Vanspaul hit the crossbar in the second half and was generally assured on the ball, working well with all three forwards.

Jockson Dhas - 7.5/10

Dhas put in a fantastic shift out wide, tracking back defensively and moving forward with impetus. TRAU struggled to deal with some of his link-up play and he also shut down their attacks down his flank.

Rahim Ali - 6.5/10

Ali combined well with both Sliskovic and Karikari, forcing a couple of good saves from Haokip. However, his first touch and decision-making in key junctures of build-up play need to improve.

Petar Sliskovic - 8.5/10

Sliskovic gave Chennaiyin the perfect start with an instinctive finish in the very first minute. He then showed good acceleration to take the ball past Haokip to win a penalty before scoring his second with a cushioned header into the far corner.

The striker troubled TRAU throughout and Chennaiyin will hope they have uncovered a solid targetman ahead of the new ISL season.

Kwame Karikari - 8.5/10

Karikari was involved in the build-up play for the first goal. He then showed incredible energy to press high and win the ball inside TRAU's box before laying it off for Sliskovic, who won a penalty.

Karikari dispatched the spot-kick with ease to make it 2-0. He continued to link up extremely well with Sliskovic and Ali in a performance that will undoubtedly excite Chennaiyin fans.

Substitutes

Aakash Sangwan - 7.5/10

Sangwan delivered a fantastic assist for Sliskovic's second goal and created a couple more chances for Chennaiyin in an excellent cameo.

Sajal Bag - 7/10

Bag would've caught the eye of fans once again with a neat and tidy performance.

Ninthoi Meetei - 7/10

Meetei stretched out an already tired TRAU defense even further, dribbling past players with ease to make it to the by-line. He sent a couple of dangerous crosses and also put a good shot just wide of the far-post.

Senthamizhi S - 6.5/10

Senthamizhi forced a good save from Haokip and was a bundle of energy during his time on the pitch.

Suhail Pasha - 6/10

Pasha got into some good positions and dropped deep to help Chennaiyin keep the ball late in the game.

