TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

TRAU FC will host Churchill Brothers FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Monday.

Both TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers FC have had disappointing campaigns in the India I-League, sitting at the 13th and 10th positions, respectively.

TRAU lost their most recent game against NEROCA FC with a 2-1 margin. After conceding two goals in 65 minutes, Suranjit Singh scored the solitary goal for TRAU.

On the other hand, Churchill Brothers also suffered a humiliating 0-4 loss against Aizawl FC on Thursday. They endured consecutive goals until the 88th minute but were unable to mount a counterattack and failed to score a single goal themselves.

TRAU has now lost 16 out of 20 games and won only one, while Churchill has six wins as many draws and nine losses in their account.

TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Match Details

Match: TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

Date and Time: April 1, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Head-to-Head

TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers FC have played eight matches in the head-to-head encounters. TRAU emerged victorious in four of those matches, while Churchill Brothers FC won two times, with two matches ending in a draw.

Matches Played: 8

TRAU FC Won: 4

Churchill Brothers FC Won: 2

Draw: 2

TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Probable XI

TRAU FC

Aaryan Anjaneya (GK), Sunil Benchamin, Meitankeishangbam Clinton Khuman, Soraisam Pritam Kumar Singh, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Telem Suranjit Singh, Rohit Singh Thounaojam, Laishram Premjit Singh, Danish Aribam, Robinson Singh Soraisam, and Issahak Nuhu Seidu.

Churchill Brothers FC

Bilal Khan (GK), Nishchal Chandan, Lalremruata Lalremruata, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Lalawmpuia Sailo, Emmanuel Essien, Stendly Teotonio Fernandes, Rahul Raju, Martín Nicolás Cháves García, and El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb.

TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Match Prediction

Churchill Brothers FC and TRAU FC have met on eight occasions out of which the former has won just two games while two ended as a tie. However, in the last three games, Churchill has won two of them, including the most recent one in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers FC is expected to win.

TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel