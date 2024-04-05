TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

TRAU FC will host Real Kashmir FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Saturday, April 6.

TRAU FC suffered their 17th loss, the fourth consecutive in the previous game against Churchill Brothers. After Churchill scored two goals in the first half, TRAU couldn’t bounce back in the latter half. They are currently ranked at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in 21 matches.

On the other hand, Real Kashmir FC registered their 11th win over NEROCA FC (3-0). Gnohoré Krizo, Hyder Yousuf, and Shaher Shaheen were the goal scorers for Kashmir. They are now holding the third position in the India I-league 2023/24 with seven draws and four losses.

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Match Details

Match: TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC

Date and Time: April 5th, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Head-to-Head

TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC have engaged in a total of eight matches, making for an intriguing rivalry within the India I-League. While TRAU FC has clinched a victory in one of these encounters, Real Kashmir FC hold a slightly more favorable record with three wins to their name and three have ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 8

TRAU FC Won: 1

Real Kashmir FC Won: 3

Draw: 4

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Probable XI

TRAU FC

Aaryan Anjaneya (GK), Sunil Benchamin, Meitankeishangbam Clinton Khuman, Thomas Singh Thounaojam, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Telem Suranjit Singh, Khumanthem Arun Singh, Laishram Premjit Singh, Danish Aribam, Sardor Jahonov, and Issahak Nuhu Seidu.

Real Kashmir FC

Muheet Shabir (GK), Muhammad Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Kamal Issah, Carlos Alberto Silva Lomba, Shahid Nazir Wani, Hyder Yousuf, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Adnan Ayoub, and Gnohoré Krizo.

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Match Prediction

Real Kashmir FC have dominated TRAU FC, having won three out of eight games while four have ended in a tie. This season, they registered a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in November 2023. So, we can expect Kashmir to dominate in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC is expected to win.

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel