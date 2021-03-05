TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ISL semi-final first leg between NorthEast United FC & ATK Mohun Bagan 

NorthEast United FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, in their 2020-21 ISL semi-final first leg match on Saturday. The Highlanders beat the Mariners 2-1 the last time these two sides met.

NorthEast United FC are unbeaten since Khalid Jamil took charge of the team. Under him, the team has won six matches and drawn three times.

ATK Mohun Bagan have picked up only one point in their last two ISL games. Against Hyderabad FC, they shared the spoils in a 2-2 encounter despite the opposition being reduced to ten men early in the game. In their last league match against Mumbai City FC, they lost 0-2.

When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

India: March 6, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News

NorthEast United FC

Calm and ready for the big semi against ATK Mohun Bagan! 🔴⚪️#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/oHDjhT2aMO — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 5, 2021

Ashutosh Mehta and Federico Gallego were previously nursing injuries. As a result, they came on as substitutes in the Highlanders' last game.

But they have now recovered fully and are ready to play ninety minutes in the semi-finals against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Provat Lakra got injured and had to be substituted in the 20th minute itself in NorthEast United FC's last league match against Kerala Blasters. Gurjiner Kumar might replace him in the starting line-up. Wayne Vaz, who didn't play a single match for the Highlanders this season, has exited the bio-bubble to undergo surgery.

Doubtful: Provat Lakra

Injured: Wayne Vaz

Suspension: None

ATK Mohun Bagan

All set for the Hero ISL Semi-Finals. pic.twitter.com/r4Xk1sDsX8 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 5, 2021

Sandesh Jhingan played just 19 minutes in ATK Mohun Bagan's previous match against Mumbai City FC. The India international is still nursing his injuries and remains doubtful to start the game. Salam Ranjan Singh might partner Tiri at the heart of the defense in his absence.

Subhasish Bose, who missed the Mariners' last match due to suspension, will be back in action.

Doubtful: Sandesh Jhingan

Injured: None

Suspension: None