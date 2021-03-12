TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ISL 2021 final between Mumbai City FC & ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) final on Saturday. In the previous meeting between the two sides, the former beat the Mariners by a margin of 2-0.

Mumbai City FC are unbeaten in their last four ISL games. The Islanders are coming into this match on the back of a two-legged semi-final victory over FC Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, beat NorthEast United FC in the semi-finals to register a place in the summit clash. In the first leg, they held their opponents 1-1 while in the reverse leg, they won the tie by a margin of 2-1.

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

India: March 13, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have a fully-fit side and will be eager to lift their first-ever ISL trophy. Apart from Bidyananda Singh, no one in their team has won the coveted ISL title.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: None

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan's Michael Soosairaj has resumed training with the squad after being out for the last three months. He played in the first match of the league but lasted only 14 minutes. It remains to be seen whether Antonio Habas favors him in the starting line-up.

Advertisement

Back to the field ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cv614QJHvx — Soosairajmichael (@soosairajmichal) March 11, 2021

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: None