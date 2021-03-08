TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ISL semi-final second leg between ATK Mohun Bagan & NorthEast United FC

ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) second leg semi-final clash. In the first leg, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

The game ended in a deadlock as both teams took a safety-first approach. However, both ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC are expected to come out all guns blazing on Tuesday.

The seventh season of the ISL is being played entirely behind closed doors. Hence, the away goal rule will not be applicable. If the match ends in a draw at regulation time, the winner will be decided via penalty shootout.

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: March 9, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Both Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri missed the first leg of the semi-final due to injuries. It remains to be seen whether the centre-back duo of ATK Mohun Bagan will be available for selection in the second leg.

Doubtful: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

NorthEast United FC

With no victor last time out, the Highlanders will clash against the Mariners yet again to determine the 2nd finalist for #HeroISL Season 7 💪🏻#ATKMBNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/b65PvT9mu4 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 8, 2021

Provat Lakra joins Wayne Vaz in the injury list as the former is set to undergo surgery. Apart from them, NorthEast United FC don't have any other injury concerns. Deshorn Brown was absent from the matchday squad in the first leg. It is not yet known whether the Jamaican has regained his fitness.

Doubtful: Deshorn Brown

Injuries: Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz

Suspension: None