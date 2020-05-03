Twitter goes crazy as fan asks Sunil Chhetri for Netflix password

Fans have been reacting on Twitter to this hilarious post by the Indian Captain

Indian national men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri tweeted a screenshot of a fan texting him on Facebook on Saturday in which he asked Chhetri the ;ogin credentials of the latter's Netflix account. The tweet went viral instantaneously and there have been hilarious reactions from the fans to the same.

Jersey ❌

Autograph on a picture ❌

Reply to the post ❌

Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog ❌



Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

Chhetri in demand for a strange reason

The fan whose, identity was hidden by Sunil Chhetri, wrote to him saying, 'Chhetri Brother, Give me the User ID and password of Netflix. You may change the password after the Lockdown'. The hilarious text to the Indian Captain reflects the increased viewership of streaming services during the coronavirus lockdown.

The increased viewership has forced services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar and YouTube to reduce the streaming quality to Standard Definition from High Definiton to preserve the streaming servers. T

Reactions

Tennis star Sania Mirza and badminton powerhouse Saina Nehwal had a good laugh on Twitter as they responded to Sunil Chhetri's tweet.

😂😂 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 2, 2020

The official page of the Indian football team also had a good laugh and did not miss out on the chance to remind fans to stay at home and stay safe.

Right on target 😂 #StayHomeStaySafe — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 2, 2020

The governing body of International Football (FIFA) also had quite a witty response to Chhetri's tweet and urged football fans to 'Be Active and stay Healthy at home' as part of the ongoing campaign with the WHO.

🏃‍♂️ #BeActive and stay #HealthyAtHome



📺 Alternatively, settle down on the sofa and ask an 🇮🇳@IndianFootball icon for his Netflix details 😂 https://t.co/uWJ3Zu3xSz — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 2, 2020

The fans had also animated and jovial responses to the hilarious tweet as expected :

Sir humbly request you to keep such messages to yourself. Regards. pic.twitter.com/K39XIflOuK — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 2, 2020

Wow!!! If I had an opportunity,I would have any day requested for a signed Jersey. But People do have different priorities 😂😂😂 — Kartik O 🏃‍♀️🏏 (@KOCricket528) May 2, 2020

Maintain Social Distancing from these type of guys 😅😅 — Raghvendra Rai (@iknowraghvendra) May 2, 2020

@PrashRC11 got the man's signature when he had come to Kuwait for a game as the chief guest but this guy is unreal asking for his credentials 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zEC7yg3LAj — Rusener (@RRusener) May 2, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has left the world in uncharted territory and the entertainment industry is making its way to a much larger viewer base following a total abandonment of outdoor activities. Movies and Series like the English Game (2020), Sunderland till I Die (2018), Boca Juniors Confidential (2018), All or Northing : Manchester City (2018) and Juventus FC (2018) can keep football fans entertained as sports action across the world remains suspended.

Football may resume as soon as in June in parts of Europe but it remains highly unlikely that any of the games will be open to public, thus restricting fans to their homes and glued to the streaming services to break the monotony.