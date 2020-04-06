East Bengal and Mohun Bagan invited by FIFA to join the Be Active campaign

Players from clubs around the world will upload awareness videos as part of the video campaign launched by FIFA.

The campaign is in cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO)

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will join the FIFA campaign by uploading awareness videos on the web.

International football body FIFA have invited Indian clubs East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan (ATK Mohun Bagan) to join the Be Active Campaign launched by FIFA in cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organisation (WHO), the football body announced on Monday.

The Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 has affected 209 countries across the world and has reported more than 13 lakh positive cases around the world. The virus has been declared as a pandemic by the WHO last month and has put almost the entire world in quarantine in order to practice social distancing and combat the spread of the virus.

The WHO has recommended adults to do physical activity for atleast 30 minutes a day and children at least 60 minutes per day as part of the campaign. The following suggestions are also made to keep the world population fit and healthy at home and show solidarity to the health workers who are battling the virus:

1) Online exercise classes

2) Dancing

3) Playing active video games

4) Jumping rope

5) Muscle Strength and Balance Training

FIFA has invited top football clubs around the world to shed their rivalries, and have their players and managers upload videos on the web as a video campaign to spread the message of 'Be Active' and 'Healthy at Home' by encouraging the fans and supporters to follow the same.

The campaign kicks off with Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC and Manchester United asking football fans to set aside their rivalries and to come together to #BeActive in order to defeat the coronavirus.

Other clubs, including Club América, CD Guadalajara, Beijing Guoan FC, Shanghai Shenhua FC, Mohun Bagan AC, East Bengal FC, Melbourne City FC, Sydney FC, Auckland City FC, Team Wellington FC, CA River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, TP Mazembe, CR Flamengo and SE Palmeiras will also join the initiative in the coming days.

As part of the campaign, world famous players will share the following message:

“At this time, even rivals need to stick together. We have to keep our distance, but we do not lose our focus. We can show solidarity by being active, and active means following the guidelines from the WHO.”