Vanuatu vs India Dream11 team prediction, fantasy football tips & starting XI for today’s Intercontinental Cup Match – June12th, 2023

India will look to continue its winning run when it squares off against Vanuatu in the 2nd gamenweek of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 on Monday, June 12 at the Kalinga Stadium.

The Blue Tigers' come into this fixture after a 2-0 win over Mongolia courtesy to goals from Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte. While Vanuatu faced defeat in their opening fixture going down to Lebanon.

In terms of head-to-head the two sides have never faced each other and this will be the first meeting.

With a win for India assuring them a place in the final of the tournament, we expect Igor Stimac's men to go all out against 164th-ranked Vanuatu. While, Vanuatu will aim to bounce back from the defeat and give India a strong competition.

In terms of team news, the Indian coach has all 26 players available for selection, while there are no known injury concerns in the Vanuatu camp either.

Match Details

Match: Vanuatu vs India (VAN vs IND)

Date & Time: Monday, June 12, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

VAN vs IND predicted starting XIs

India: Amrinder Singh, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nandakumar Sekar, Sunil Chhetri, Lallinzuala Chhangte.

Vanuatu: Anthony Taiwia, Brian Kaltak, Jason Thomas, Lee Taiwia, Timothy Boulet, John Well Wohale, Michel Coulon, Jean Pierre Taussi, Azariah Soromon, Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel

VAN vs IND Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Amrinder Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Brian Kaltak, Jonathan Spokeyjack, Sahal Abdul Samad, John Well Wohale, Anirudh Thapa, Lallinzuala Chhangte, Azariah Soromon, Sunil Chhetri

Captain: Lallinzuala Chhangte | Vice-Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Timothy Boulet, Anwar Ali, Godine Tenene, Michel Coulon, Jean Pierre Taussi, Nikhil Poojary, Lallinzuala Chhangte, Jordy Tasip, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Anwar Ali

Poll : 0 votes