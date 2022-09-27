Create

Vietnam vs India: Predicted playing XI for the Blue Tigers 

Sunil Chhetri is expected to lead India
Sunil Chhetri is expected to lead India's attacking line against Vietnam. (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)
In their first friendly at the Hung Thinh Tournament, the Indian men's national team suffered a frustrating 1-1 draw against a lower-ranked Singapore. The Blue Tigers will next lock horns against Vietnam, who are expected to pose a stronger challenge.

After the performance against Singapore, Indian head coach Igor Stimac might look to shuffle his pack.

With Vietnam being a superior opposition, the Croatian might opt for a previously attempted 5-3-2 formation.

Here's the predicted playing lineup for the Blue Tigers against Vietnam:

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Although he conceded an unfortunate goal from a deflected free-kick against Singapore, Gurpreet did very little to lose his place in the starting XI.

Right wing-back: Naorem Roshan Singh

While playing as a full-back, the slight defensive lapses in Roshan's game were often highlighted and his attacking prowess was limited. But in a five-at-the-back system, he can truly shine down the flanks.

Centre-back: Anwar Ali

The FC Goa defender had a neat game against Singapore and held on to his own for the most part.

Centre-back: Sandesh Jhingan

The veteran centre-back missed the game against Singapore. However, Stimac has hinted that Sandesh could make his comeback against Vietnam.

Centre-back: Chinglensana Singh

Quite like Sandesh, the Hyderabad FC defender was rested for the first game. But given his ball-playing abilities and agility, Chinglesana could fit into the third and final centre-back spot.

Left wing-back: Akash Mishra

The young full-back will expectedly move wider to play as w wing-back after a decent outing against Singapore.

Central midfielder: Jeakson Singh

Jeakson held the midfield together for the Blue Tigers and showed a lot of calm and composure in the previous game. Hence, there's no reason for him to lose his place.

Central midfielder: Anirudh Thapa

Against Singapore, Thapa delivered one of his best performances in the recent past but still left a lot more to be desired.

Attacking midfielder: Brandon Fernandes

Brandon sat out the last game but could fit into the three-man midfield playing as a natural No. 10 if Stimac does opt for that system.

Centre-forward: Liston Colaco

The ATK Mohun Bagan forward was one of the most frustrating players in the previous encounter, losing possession on multiple occasions. However, in a two-man striking system with Sunil Chhetri, Colaco could do well.

Centre-forward: Sunil Chhetri

The skipper didn't put in a great performance against Singapore. However, he still provided the assist for Ashique Kuruniyan's goal. Chhetri will expectedly lead India's attacking line once again.

