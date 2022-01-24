Vietnam vs Japan prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Vietnam face Japan on matchday two of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in a Group C fixture at the Shiv Chhatrapari Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. Japan beat Myanmar with a resounding 5-0 scoreline in their opening fixture. Yui Hasegawa scored a brace while Riko Ueki, Hikaru Naomoto, and Yui Narumiya scored one goal each.

Vietnam come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to South Korea. A win for Japan will confirm their place in the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

Vietnam vs Japan AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Head to Head

Vietnam have faced Japan on six occasions and all of them finished in a Japan win. The last meeting between the two sides saw the Nadeshiko win 7-0 with braces from Yuika Sugasawa and Mina Tanaka while Yuka Momiki, Emi Nakajima and Rika Masuya scored the other three goals.

Vietnam form: L-L-W-W-L (Latest on the right)

Japan form: W-L-L-D-W (Latest on the right)

Vietnam vs Japan AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10

India: EuroSport, JIO TV

Japan: DAZN

South Korea: TVING

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television

Thailand: Eleven Sports

Taiwan: ELTA TV

Indonesia: MNC

UK: FreeSports

USA and Canada: CBS

New Zealand: beIN Sports

Live Streaming: Jio TV

Vietnam vs Japan AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Predicted Line-ups

Vietnam: Trần Thị Kim Thanh (GK), Chương Thị Kiều, Trần Thị Thu Thảo, Trần Thị Phương Thảo, Lương Thị Thu Thương, Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung, Trần Thị Thùy Trang, Phạm Hải Yến, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã, Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Anh

Japan: Ayaka Yamashita (GK), Risa Shimizu, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Shiori Miyake, Mina Tanaka, Yui Hasegawa, Fuka Nagano, Honoka Hayashi, Riko Ueki, Hinata Miyazawa

Read more on the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 here.

Vietnam lost 3-0 to South Korea in their first game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. (Image: AFC)

Vietnam vs Japan AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

Japan are one of the strongest teams in the world at the moment and are firm favorites to win against an improving yet unconvincing Vietnamese side by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: Vienam 0-3 Japan

