[WATCH] Bengaluru crowd sings Vande Mataram as India win SAFF Championship 2023 

In what was a fitting finale at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India clinched the SAFF Championship 2023 title by defeating Kuwait in a penalty shootout on Tuesday, July 4.

In an incredible display of national pride, more than 26,000 passionate fans fervently sang the iconic anthem, "Vande Mataram", with their voices echoing through the air.

It was a scene that perfectly encapsulated the overwhelming joy and elation sweeping the nation as the Blue Tigers emerged triumphant.

After a grueling battle on the field, both teama were locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time. Lallianzuala Chhangte's crucial equalizer nullified Shabaib Alkhaldi's opening goal, setting the stage for an exhilarating penalty shootout.

The match hung in the balance as the scores were level at 4-4 in the penalty shootout. It was India's Mahesh Narom who stepped up to the spot, slotting the ball into the net, giving the hosts a crucial lead.

With the tension escalating and both teams feeling the pressure, the Blue Tigers emerged as the ultimate victors, sealing a hard-fought 5-4 triumph. The pivotal moment came when India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu made a crucial save to deny Khaled Hajiah during the sudden-death spot-kick, securing India's thrilling victory.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, a revered venue for Indian football, stood witness to resounding celebrations, heartfelt prayers, and unwavering support throughout the tournament. It was a moment that symbolized the culmination of their collective spirit and passion for the sport, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's sporting journey.

India continues to dominate SAFF, Sunil Chhetri wins the Golden Boot and Golden Ball award

Indians crowned SAFF champions for the 9th time (Image via AIFF Twitter)

Led by Sunil Chhetri, the Indian team has delivered an exceptional performance throughout the tournament under Igor Stimach, overcoming various challenges. This remarkable achievement will be etched in the history of Indian football.

Building on their triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, India have now clinched the SAFF Championship title. The Indian captain expressed his happiness, acknowledging the tough competition faced and the collective effort of the team in concluding the tournament on a high note. Speaking at the end of the game, the captain remarked:

"I'm so happy everyone chipped in. They are not an easy side to play against, and I'm so happy that we ended that tournament like this."

The tournament ended on a high note, with Sunil Chhetri winning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards, and being named the Player of the Tournament.

