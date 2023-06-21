WATCH: India and Pakistan players engage in a skirmish, Igor Stimac sent off 

India were cruising 2-0 at the stroke of halftime when tempers flared between both the India and Pakistan dugout during the SAFF Championship contest at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Blue Tigers head coach Igor Stimac appeared to have grabbed the ball to stop the Pakistani player from taking a quick throw-in near the touchline.

Following that incident, the Men in Green retaliated against the Croat with a verbal fight that led to a skirmish between many Indian and Pakistani players. Pakistan's skipper Hassan Bashir intervened to diffuse the situation between both dugouts to resume the game.

While Igor Stimac was expelled from the sidelines after the referee showed him marching orders, Pakistan head coach Shahzad Anwar, Pakistan midfielder Rahis Nabi, and Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan were brandished yellow cards.

What is India vs Pakistan without any drama? Here's the video:

Sunil Chhetri gives India a 2-0 lead in the first half

As for the main picture, Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring for India, thanks to a blunder from Pakistan's shot-stopper Saqib Hanif. Minutes later, Anirudh Thapa's shot was handled inside the box by a Pakistani player which triggered the referee to award a penalty to the Blue Tigers. India's talisman Chhetri stepped up to the plate to secure a two-goal cushion heading into the dressing room following an excellent opening half from the hosts.

Sunil Chhetri nearly made it a hattrick before the 30-minute mark when a well-taken free-kick agonisingly missed the post. The hosts were provided with yet another opportunity during the first-half injury time when right winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's shot was deflected off target by a brilliant tackle from Easah Suliman.

Unless Pakistan produces an inspired performance during the second half, India look likely to bag their first victory of the SAFF Championship.

The Blue Tigers will face Nepal on June 24 and Kuwait on June 27 in the forthcoming clashes of the tournament at the Kanteerava Stadium.

