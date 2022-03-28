"We hope to win"- Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach ahead of I-League clash vs Churchill Brothers

Sreenidi Deccan FC will be up against Churchill Brothers FC for their next I-League encounter on Monday (March 28). The Deccans have picked up wins in their last three matches and will be looking to carry the momentum into the next match.

Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach Fernando Santiago Varela, who managed Churchill Brothers FC last season, has been able to shape the I-League debutants into a formidable side in the competition.

Varela addressed the media ahead of his side's I-League clash against Churchill Brothers FC. Right from the start of the press conference, the Argentinian spoke about the debutants' intentions. He said:

"We hope to win. We have always had the intention to play good football and function well as a team. We will try to get the three points."

"Last year was amazing for me and Churchill Brothers. We fought for the title in the last match of the season. But now I am trying to do well with this team right now. I am focused and every game we try to come up with something new."

Varela also shared his views on the challenges posed by his opponents. He said that Churchill Brothers FC are a strong side but his team had the momentum and needed to keep winning.

"They are a good team with quality foreigners and Indian players. We have the momentum and we need to keep winning matches. Yes, we have our plans. We have to be ready and prepared in defense and also in offense."

Sreenidi Deccan FC coach reflected on his side's win against Indian Arrows

The Deccans picked up a win in their previous encounter against the Indian Arrows. The debutants had to fight their way through to earn three points. Varela has this to say about the match:

"I never expected an easy win against the Indian Arrows. They put up a fight like they have been doing all these years."

The fight between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Churchill Brothers FC will be an interesting encounter.

