The 2020-21 ISL season began at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa last week, eight months, and six days after the last season ended across the state at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

This season of the ISL promises to be most unique. With the additions of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to the league, this will be the longest season of the Indian Super League.

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has announced its partnership with the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) for the ongoing season. This marks the 6th consecutive year of its partnership as ‘Associate Sponsor’. As this season will have an online-only audience, the experience designed will be unique.

All the 11 ISL teams are based in Goa for this season with three stadia hosting the 115 games that will be played through the course of the campaign. The impact of COVID-19 has forced the ISL organizers to hold the entire tournament within a bio-secure environment in Goa.

Three years after the ISL, it went from eight to 10 teams, with the additions of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, an additional team has been added this year, with East Bengal coming into the league. Mohun Bagan’s entry into the league was through a merger with the erstwhile ATK FC, who won the ISL trophy three times.

With those two additions, the ISL now boasts with it Indian Football’s Magnum Opus - the Kolkata Derby. East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan faced each other at the Tilak Maidan on Friday night in the former’s first-ever ISL game.

The derby will be unique this year. Without the presence of fans at the stadium, one of the most essential components of the match has been taken away from it. Like each year, DHL will deliver the match ball for all 115 games of the season. This year - for the very first time - the match ball delivery will happen via drones and remote-controlled car.

A settled ATK Mohun Bagan taking on a new and refreshed ATK Mohun Bagan promises to be an interesting clash. If East Bengal does manage to pick a positive result from that game that would be a monumental shot in the arm for them to approach their season. ‘DHL Winning Pass’ award will be conferred to the player with the best assists towards scoring goals.

This season is also unique, in that six months of it will be played in the same city. With the players having to play the season from the confines of their hotel room for the entire season, there is an additional aspect of the adjustment needed. Without the usual avenues for recreation and downtime, the mental aspect of the game is going to be enhanced this season.

In such a situation, it is also possible that a more settled squad, with players knowing each other from previous years, will be a positive for teams such as Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, who have plenty of players have stayed at the club.

In any case, this promises to be the closest ISL season ever, with all clubs making shrewd signings over the off-season. In addition, DHL will focus on a virtual engagement program for its customers and employees. This includes fan contests, influencer-led outreach, amongst other initiatives.

