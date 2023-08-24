When and where to watch Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League 2023-24 group-stage draw?

The 2023-24 edition of the AFC Champions League is just around the corner and Mumbai City FC are gearing up for what will be their second consecutive appearance in the continental club tournament.

The draw for the group stage will take place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, August 24.

Meanwhile, for the Islanders, this will be a sweet return to the competition where they created history in the previous edition.

Des Buckingham and Co. defeated Iraqi Air Force Club 2-1 in the 2022-23 season, becoming the first Indian club to register a victory in the competition. They eventually went on to win the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield in a momentous campaign and earned a shot at qualifying for the ACL.

But they had one final hurdle. Beat former Shield holders Jamshedpur FC in a one-off qualifier match. Mumbai managed to achieve the feat with great panache, toiling their way to a 3-1 victory.

Now the Islanders will have another incredible opportunity to rub shoulders with the continent's finest. However, at the same time, Mumbai City will also be hoping for a favorable draw.

Pots for the AFC Champions League 2023-24 group-stage draw

West Zone

Pot 1: Al Ittihad (KSA), Persepolis FC (IRN), Al Sadd SC (QAT), Pakhtakor (UZB), Al Hilal SFC (KSA)

Pot 2: Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Duhail SC (QAT), FC Nasaf (UZB), Al Fayha FC (KSA), Nassaji Mazandaran FC (IRN)

Pot 3: Al Faisaly (JOR), FC Istiklol (TJK), Air Force Club (IRQ), Ahal FC (TKM), Mumbai City FC (IND)

Pot 4: Al Ain FC (UAE), Al Nassr (KSA), Sharjah FC (UAE), AGMK FC (UZB), Navbahor (UZB)

East Zone

Pot 1: Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR), Yokohama F. Marinos (JPN), Wuhan Three Towns FC (CHN), Buriram United (THA), Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR)

Pot 2: Ventforet Kofu (JPN), Shandong Taishan FC (CHN), Bangkok United (THA), Pohang Steelers (KOR), Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)

Pot 3: Hanoi FC (VIE), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS), Melbourne City FC (AUS), Lion City Sailors (SGP)

Pot 4: Kitchee SC (HKG), Incheon United FC (KOR), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Zhejiang FC (CHN), BG Pathum United (THA)

AFC Champions League group-stage draw: Telecast details

The draw for Asia's premier club competition will not be telecast live in India.

AFC Champions League group-stage draw: Live-stream details

The AFC Champions League group-stage draw in India will be live-streamed on the AFC Hub YouTube channel from 1:30 PM IST onwards on Thursday, August 24.