Which team has the longest unbeaten streak in ISL?

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is underway in Goa, with games being played behind closed doors as precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic. As ISL 2020-21 continues to entertain, we look at the best unbeaten runs that teams have embarked on in previous editions of the tournament.

Several teams have temporarily held the record for the unbeaten run in the Indian Super League during different seasons. However, two teams share the first spot for now, while Bengaluru FC are the most successful side and find their name twice on the list. Interestingly, Chennaiyin FC do not make the top 5, despite winning two ISL trophies.

Here we take a look at the teams who had the longest unbeaten streaks from the seasons gone by.

ATK (8 matches, 2016)

The Kolkata-based outfit occupies the fifth place on the list of longest unbeaten streak in the ISL. The club got off to a splendid start in ISL 2016. They began their unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC. The club continued its unbeaten till the end of the season and clinched the title by winning the final through a penalty shootout.

Mumbai City FC (9 matches, 2018/19)

Mumbai City FC started ISL 2018-19 season as underdogs, however, the club exceeded expectations and put up a solid showing.

The team had a poor start with just one win in four games. Later, they defeated NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, which marked the beginning of their unbeaten run. The Mumbai-based franchise went on to play nine games without losing. Mumbai City FC also unexpectedly ended Bengaluru FC’s winning run, who were on a 10-game unbeaten streak.

Unfortunately, Mumbai City FC couldn't hold their unbeaten streak for much longer as they suffered a defeat against FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC (10 matches, 2017/18)

Bengaluru FC quickly made their name in the Indian football circuit in a brief span of time. Although the club was founded in 2013, the team already has six trophies in six seasons. The I-League club moved to the Indian Super League in 2017-18 and arrived with a few smart signings. Bengaluru FC never took time to adjust to the ISL and slotted in easily.

The team began their unbeaten streak against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in January 2018. Bengaluru FC was just one victory away from the title before they lost to Chennaiyin FC in the final of their debut season in the ISL.

FC Goa (10 matches, 2014)

In the inaugural edition of the league, FC Goa set the standards with their near-perfect performances. However, the Virat Kohli co-owned side got off to a slow start and took four games to register their first victory of the season.

Nonetheless, the team shifted through the gears and went on a 10-game unbeaten run under former Japan national manager, Zico. FC Goa scored 21 goals throughout the tournament and finished second on the table. ATK halted the unbeaten run in the semifinals as FC Goa failed to win the penalty shootout.

Bengaluru FC (10 matches, 2018/19)

Before being crowned as champions in the fifth edition of the Indian Super League in the 2018-2019 season, Bengaluru FC achieved another impressive landmark. The team stitched together an unbeaten run of 10 games in the Indian top flight before a rampant Mumbai City FC defeated them at the Mumbai Football Stadium.

The Islanders' Paulo Machado's goal in the 29th minute brought Bengaluru FC's run to an end. After that defeat, BFC struggled to maintain consistency but held on to the first position on the points table. Carles Cuadrat and his Bengaluru side won the title after they defeated FC Goa in the finals at the Mumbai Football Stadium.