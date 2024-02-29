Who has scored the fastest goal of ISL 2023-24?

East Bengal FC forward Puthiya Valappill Vishnu scored the fastest goal of the ongoing 2023-24 ISL season when he found the back of the net in just 32 seconds against Odisha FC on Thursday, February 29.

The 22-year-old who joined the Red and Gold Brigade in August 2023, has so far played 14 ISL matches for Carles Cuadrat's men this season in which he has a solitary goal and an assist to his name.

Vishnu's goal is the fifth-fastest in the league's history with the pole position being held by Australian center-forward David Williams who opened the scoring within the first 12 seconds of the game while representing ATK Mohun Bagan against Hyderabad FC at Fatorda in January 2022 during the 2021-22 edition of the ISL.

High-flying Odisha FC's dream ISL run continues while East Bengal FC keeps fighting for the playoff spot

In a repeat of the 2024 Indian Super Cup final, the Kolkata giants faced table-toppers Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar. Despite being 1-0 down within the first minute of the game, the hosts who were playing in front of their vociferous supporters produced a 2-1 comeback victory to further consolidate their number one position.

While talisman Diego Mauricio made it 1-1 with a penalty strike in the 40th minute, the 24-year-old Goa-based attacking midfielder Princeton Rebello scored the winner in the 61st minute and confirmed three crucial points for Sergio Lobera's men.

With this victory, the Kalinga Warriors are comfortably placed on top of the table with 35 points from 17 matches. Given that they still have five more matches, the possibility of Odisha FC clinching this season's League Winners' Shield looks bright.

Meanwhile, with 18 points from 17 matches so far, East Bengal FC are at the eighth spot in the standings, thereby trailing sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC by two points. They will be traveling to Fatorda for their next game against FC Goa on March 6.