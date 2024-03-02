Why Saul Crespo's return could revitalize East Bengal ahead of the business end of ISL 2023-24 season

Since suffering a thigh injury during the Kolkata derby in ISL 2023-24, East Bengal FC midfielder Saul Crespo has been sidelined for over a month. Although initially he was ruled out for the season, the Red and Gold Brigade expect him to return to the squad for the business end of the season.

The Spaniard has already missed six matches and there's no concrete news of him returning before the upcoming fixture against FC Goa on February 6. During this period, out of a possible 18 points, East Bengal only accumulated six.

While that should indicate Crespo's importance in the club, we'll try to explain why his return could revitalize East Bengal and help them keep their knockout hopes alive.

Saul Crespo possesses the ability to control the tempo in the midfield

"Absence makes the heart grow fonder." Well, for East Bengal fans, Saul Crespo's absence has made them realize what a crucial component he had been throughout the season.

The Kolkata giants' problem over the last few outings has been their inability to progress the ball, break up opposition play, and recycle possession. The habit of handing over possession to the opposition hasn't helped Carles Cuadrat's men either. Hence, even when in the lead, East Bengal haven't looked in control of matches over extended phases.

Without an attempt at exaggerating Crespo's qualities, the 27-year-old has been an absolute metronome in the middle of the park. He is capable of navigating opposition pressure and steering the ball forward.

While Souvik Chakraborty is a quality asset in breaking down attacks, he doesn't possess the similar on-the-ball abilities of Crespo. On the reverse, Victor Vazquez offers the creative impact but neither the former Odisha midfielder's robustness nor the ball-carrying ability.

Crespo's return will help East Bengal utilize the central channels

This is more of a by-product of the handicap that East Bengal have to deal with in the absence of Saul Crespo. Without a central ball carrier and a creative midfield pivot, the Torchbearers haven't been able to play down the central channels. Resembling the approach under Stephen Constantine, the club have relied on long balls into the towering frame of Felicio Forbes to break down opposition attacks.

Hoof-ball approach barely finds its place in modern-day football and East Bengal has been figuring it out over the past matches. The return of Crespo might help them return to a more refined approach, which would also help the likes of Naorem Mahesh Singh and Nandhakumar to receive passes in more meaningful areas.

Saul Crespo's addition will give creative freedom to Victor Vazquez

As Borja Herrera departed the Red and Gold Brigade mid-season, the club had to resort to finding a stop-gap solution, and in stepped Victor Vazquez. Predominantly an attacking midfielder throughout his professional career, the Spaniard has been deputized in a more conservative role alongside Souvik Chakraborty in the double pivot. Meanwhile, Cleiton Silva has been forced to operate as the No. 10.

The first few matches have shown that Vazquez hasn't completely thrived in the new role. When Crespo returns, Caudrat will have the freedom to play the former FC Barcelona midfielder higher up the pitch. It will help the new signing express himself more freely, and also allow Cleiton to his more natural role upfront.