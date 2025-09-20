2025 BWF China Masters Finals: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae - preview, head-to-head record, & where to watch

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be taking on South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae for their finals clash at the China Masters. As the two pairs gear up for battle, here is everything you need to know about their upcoming match.

Ad

Going into the summit clash, both Rankireddy and Shetty have displayed impeccable form in Shenzhen. The duo are yet to drop a game in the event, having wrapped up all their matches under 45 minutes.

The duo’s most impressive performance so far came in the semifinals, where they took on Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The Indians have consistently struggled against their Malaysian rivals in the past, but this time around they ousted the World No.2 pair 21-17, 21-14 to establish their dominance going into the finals.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae have had a bumpy ride at the China Masters so far. The World No.1 pair has often looked on the verge of an upset at the Super 750 and they required three-game long battles to make it past their first few matches. However, the Koreans did seem to have hit their stride in the semis, where they beat Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 21-13, 21-17.

Ad

BWF China Masters 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Woh Ho/Seo Seung Jae head-to-head record

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have clashed swords with Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae only once in their careers so far. The two pairs played against each other earlier this year in the semifinals of the 2025 Malaysia Open.

Ad

In that battle, it was the South Koreans who emerged victorious in a dominant fashion, claiming a 21-10, 21-15 win in 40 minutes.

This time around, Kim and Seo will be eager to repeat this feat, but Rankireddy and Shetty will have the advantage of well-rested bodies and the hunger for revenge.

BWF China Masters 2025: When and where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take to court at the Shenzhen Arena on Sunday, September 21 for their finals encounter against Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae. The men's doubles finals will be the last match of the day and is scheduled to take place around 4:20 PM local time, i.e 1:50 PM IST.

Fans excited to see Rankireddy and Shetty hunt for their maiden title of the year can tune in to the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF.TV for a livestream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More