2025 BWF China Masters Semifinals: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik - preview, head-to-head record and where to watch

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are through to the semifinals of the China Masters. The duo will be taking on longtime rivals Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for their next match and fans are guaranteed a thrilling battle.

Rankireddy and Shetty have displayed impeccable form in Shenzhen so far. The duo are fresh off of a runners-up finish at the Hong Kong Open that took place earlier this month and they look keen to one-up themselves this time around.

Going into the semifinals tomorrow, Rankireddy and Shetty are yet to drop a game at the China Masters. The Indians beat Junaidi Arif/Roy King Yap for their first round match, before getting the better of Hsiang Chieh Chiu/Wang Chi-Ling and Ren Xiang Yu/Xie Haonan in the round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively.

On the other hand, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik have been pushed to the edge multiple times in Shenzhen. The duo required two hour-long three-game battles to make it past their opening round encounters. Meanwhile, in the quarterfinals they eked out a narrow 21-19, 21-18 win over Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana.

Going into the semifinals between Rankireddy/Shetty and Chia/Yik, the Indians will hold a slight edge over their Malaysian rivals credit to their well-rested bodies.

2025 BWF China Masters: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik head-to-head record

Over the past few years, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have battled Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik a total of 15 times. Of these encounters, the Malaysians have been the overwhelmingly dominant forces, winning 11 of 15 matches.

However, the last time the two pairs met was at the 2025 BWF World Championships in August, where Rankireddy and Shetty bulldozed past the Malaysians in straight games.

2025 BWF China Masters: Where and when to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

The men's doubles semifinals between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik is scheduled to be the eight match on Court 1 at the Shenzhen Arena on Saturday, September 20. The match will take place around 6:40 PM local time, i.e 4:10 PM IST.

Fans excited to catch the battle will find a livestream on the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BFW.TV.

