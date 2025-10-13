2025 BWF Denmark Open: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and prize money

The 2025 BWF Denmark Open will kick off on Tuesday, October 14. The Super 750 will feature a stacked Indian contingent and fans can expect to witness some cutthroat competition.

Leading the charge for India will be the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The pair was last seen in action in September, when they claimed back-to-back runners finishes at the Hong Kong Open and the China Masters. This time around, the former World No.1 pair will be keen to outdo themselves.

Joining them in the men's doubles draw is the duo of Sai Pratheek and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy.

On the singles end of things, Lakshya Sen will be in action for the men's event. The Indian has had a lukewarm run in the last couple of tournaments and will be hoping for better results in Odense. Also in action for the men's singles event will be youngster Ayush Shetty.

Meanwhile, Anmol Kharb will take to court for the women's singles matches. The 18-year-old made it to the semifinals of the Arctic Open last week and fans will be curious to see if she can maintain that level of performance.

Rounding out the Indian team at the Super 750 will be the doubles pairs of Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda and Simran Singhi/Kavipriya Selvam.

2025 BWF Denmark Open: Where to watch

Fans excited to catch every second of live action from Odense will find a livestream of the tournament on Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF.TV. Additionally, audiences across the globe will also be able to keep track of the live score for matches on bwfbadminton.com.

2025 BWF Denmark Open: Schedule

This is what the match schedule for the upcoming Denmark Open will look like:

Round of 32 - Tuesday & Wednesday, October 14 & 15

Round of 16 - Thursday, October 16

Quarterfinals - Friday, October 17

Semifinals - Saturday, October 18

Finals - Sunday, October 19

Individual match times for each day of action will be updated regularly on the official tournament website.

2025 BWF Denmark Open: Prize money

The 2025 Denmark Open will bring with it a prize purse of $950,000. Of these, men’s and women's singles winners will receive $66,500, while runners up walk away with $32,300. Meanwhile, doubles titleists will be awarded $70,300, while pairs who claim a second place finish will win $33,250.

