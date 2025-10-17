2025 BWF Denmark Open Semifinals: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi - preview, head-to-head record & where to watch

On Friday night, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing Denmark Open. Now, standing in between the Indians and a third-consecutive finals appearance on the BWF World Tour is the Japanese duo of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

As has become the norm for them in recent tournaments, Rankireddy and Shetty had a difficult start to their campaign at the Super 750. Competing against the Scottish pair of Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley, the Indians struggled to find openings on their opponent's court, but eventually pulled through after an hour long battle.

By the time their round of 16 encounter rolled around, Rankireddy and Shetty were well acclimatised to the conditions of the Jyske Bank Arena and used their experience to clinch a straight games win over Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. While the former World No.1 pairing was pushed to three games again in their quarterfinals match, they've looked more and more comfortable on the court.

On the other hand, Hoki and Kobayashi have enjoyed an absolutely dominant run at the Denmark Open so far. The duo are yet to drop a game at the event, having disposed of the likes of Roy King Yap/Junaidi Arif, Hsiang Chieh Chiu/Wang Chi-Lin, and Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi with ease.

Come semifinals day, the Japanese will undoubtedly be the better rested pair, but Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive final four records means that they will be strong contenders for the win as well.

Denmark Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi - head-to-head record

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi have faced each other five times over the course of the past seven years. Rankireddy and Shetty have won all of these encounters, save for one clash that took place at the 2019 Hong Kong Open.

Denmark Open 2025: Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty in action

Fans excited to tune in to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action for their semifinals match at the Denmark Open can find a live stream of the event on the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF.TV.

The schedule for the match will be updated here later.

