2025 BWF Hong Kong Open Finals: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Kang/Wang Chang - preview, head-to-head record and where to watch

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are through to their first final of the year at the Hong Kong Open. On Sunday (September 14), the duo will be taking on Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang as they hunt for their maiden title of 2025.

Rankireddy and Shetty have had a bumpy ride at the ongoing Super 500. They began their campaign on a shaky note and required three-games to make their way through all of their opening round matches. However, in their semifinals encounter, the duo showed a glimpse of their dominant selves as they ousted Chen Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bin-Wei in straight games.

On the other hand, Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang have enjoyed smooth sailing in Hong Kong. The duo are yet to need a decider in a single one of their matches and the longest time they've spent on court this week was the 38 minutes they needed for their opening round match.

With Liang and Wang entering the finals well-rested, while Rankireddy and Shetty arrive with a hunger for their first title of the year, fans can expect a close battle.

2025 BWF Hong Kong Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Kang/Wang Chang head-to-head record

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have battled Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chan a total of nine times in recent years. The Chinese pair hold the overwhelming advantage in terms of the head-to-head record, having won six of these nine encounters.

However, Rankireddy and Shetty have won the two pairs' most recent encounter. The Indians battled Liang and Wang last month at the World Championships, where they outdid the World No.7s 19-21, 21-15, 21-17.

2025 BWF Hong Kong Open: When and where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action

As Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty look to end their week at the Hong Kong Open on a high, fans will be able to catch the duo's finals encounter on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF.TV.

The Indians are scheduled to be second in action on Court 1 at the Hong Kong Coliseum, with their match taking place after the women's singles battle between Wang Zhi Yi and Han Yue. The duo are slated to take to the court at around 2:50 PM local time, i.e 12:20 PM IST.

