3 reasons why the Tamil Nadu Dragons have been a class apart in the Hockey India League

The pool phase of the Hockey India League came to an end in scintillating fashion bringing with it heartbreak for the UP Rudras side even as the Tamil Nadu Dragons progressed to the playoffs.

That three of the four semifinal spots had to be decided on the last day of the league phase is a testament to the gruelling competition that brought the best out of eight teams comprising players of several nationalities.

While all eight teams gave it their best shot over the last month, a few would consider themselves distinctly unfortunate not to have progressed to the semifinals of the Hockey India League.

The Kalinga Lancers won hearts playing a brand of hockey that was open, fast and pleasing to the eye while failing to plug the gaps in defence. Tomas Domene's valiant attempt to inspire the Delhi SG Pipers did not come to fruition even as Team Gonasika ended up on the losing side in a few very close games.

Hyderabad Toofans, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club and the Tamil Nadu Dragons were fortunate enough to make it to the semifinals.

The Dragons, who at once stage appeared to be cruising in the tournament, needed a point from their last pool game to be assured of a semifinal place and prevailed in the high-stakes encounter despite having to come from behind.

Cautious, consistent and crafty, the Dragons have been impressive throughout the league phase of the tournament.

Let's take a look at three distinct reasons as to why Tamil Nadu Dragons have been a class apart in the Hockey India League.

#3 The Dragons grew into the Hockey India League tournament after a circumspect start

The Dragons were cautious and circumspect to begin with - Source: Hockey India League

Rein van Eijk's team did not begin their Hockey India League campaign in a blaze of glory like the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and UP Rudras. At no point were they staring down the barrel as well.

A rather insipid 1-1 draw against Soorma Hockey Club was followed by yet another 2-2 draw against the Kalinga Lancers. The game against the Lancers witnessed goalkeeper David Harte keeping his side in the game with a series of vital saves before the Dragons finally registered their first outright win against the UP Rudras.

Both the Rudras and the Dragons tested each other out in midfield before two final quarter goals enabled van Eijk's side to prevail with a 2-0 scoreline.

Unlike the UP Rudras and Bengal Tigers who experienced constant highs and lows throughout their campaign, the TN Dragons were the most consistent team barring a 0-4 loss against the Hyderabad Toofans.

After what appeared to be a tentative start to their campaign the Dragons stunned the opposition and surprised hockey fans with a change in style midway through the tournament.

#2 Ability to shift gears based on the match situation has been the hallmark of the Dragons

The TN side adapted to different match situations admirably - Source: Hockey India League

Two back-to-back goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal put the Tamil Nadu Dragons on the backfoot early in their round-robin game against Team Gonasika. Spearheaded by Jip Janssen the Dragons shifted gears to up the ante and draw level before going on to take the lead.

A magnificent 6-5 win against Team Gonasika was a revelation for those who believed that the Dragons were incapable of playing a fast and attacking game.

A couple of days after winning a humdinger, the Dragons played out yet another fast-and-furious contest against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Ahead by a Karthi Selvam goal in the 16th minute, the Tamil Nadu side thwarted the attacks from the Tigers thanks to David Harte in goal.

Within a couple of minutes of the Tigers restoring parity via a penalty stroke, the Dragons retained their one-goal lead from open play.

In their last pool game against the UP Rudras, all seemed lost when Paul van Ass' side raced away to a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute and went into halftime not having conceded a goal.

A rejuvenated Dragons side emerged following the long breather with penalty corner maestros Jip Janssen and Blake Govers combining to fox the Rudras' defence. The Rudras, who needed a win to progress, were left stunned.

The ability of the Dragons to manufacture penalty corner goals almost at will at crucial junctures has been the key to their success.

#1 Ability to devise and execute PC routines at crunch times has been the key to the Dragons' success

Jip Janssen has been outstanding from the top of the circle - Source: Hockey India League

A rarely-seen-before penalty corner routine crafted by Jip Janssen, Blake Govers and Mohammed Raheel helped the Dragons reduce the deficit against the UP Rudras in their last pool game of the Hockey India League.

Blake Govers appeared to take the drag flick but let go of the ball with a gentle touch even as Mohammed Raheel sent in a slip pass to Jip Janssen who unleashed a powerful drag flick after the Rudras runners had been totally off-set.

Thomas Sorsby then deflected a Blake Govers drag flick past James Mazarelo in goal taking the runners completely out of the equation.

Janssen had earlier set up Abharan Sudev with a slip pass in the game against Team Gonasika while scoring a hat-trick himself.

The ability of the Dragons to devise and execute elaborate penalty corner routines when the chips are down set them apart from the rest in a tournament where most drag flickers have preferred to go direct.

Rein van Eijk's side is poised to continue their stellar run in the semifinal stage of the Hockey India League when they take on the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at 6 pm IST on Friday (January 31).

