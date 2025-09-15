BWF China Masters 2025: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and prize money

After an exciting week of badminton in Hong Kong, the BWF World Tour will now arrive in Shenzhen with the China Masters. The tournament is a Super 750 event and many of the world's top shuttlers will be in action as they fight for glory.

Ad

The Indian contingent at the China Masters will feature some of the nation's best players. Leading the charge will be the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as singles stars Lakshya Sen. The former World No.1 pairing and Sen were both finalists at Hong Kong last week and will be looking to one up themselves this time around.

Alongside Lakshya Sen, the Indian men's singles team in Shenzhen will also see youngster Ayush Shetty in action. Last week, Shetty enjoyed an incredible run at the Hong Kong Open, where he downed World No.9 Kodai Naraoka to reach the quarterfinals of the Super 500.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, PV Sindhu is the sole Indian qualified for the women's singles main draw in China. Anupama Upadhyay currently sits on the reserve list, while the likes of Unnati Hooda and Anmol Kharb will have to fight their way through the qualification rounds.

Rounding out the Indian team will be the women's doubles pair of Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, as well as the mixed doubles duos of Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.

Ad

2025 BWF China Masters: Where to watch

Fans excited to see Indian shuttlers in action at the Super 750 event this week can catch a livestream of the competition on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF.TV.

2025 BWF China Masters: Schedule

This is what the schedule for the upcoming week of action in China will look like:

Round of 32: Tuesday/Wednesday, September 16 & 17

Ad

Round of 16: Thursday, September 18

Quarterfinals: Friday, September 19

Semifinals: Saturday, September 20

Finals: Sunday, September 21

Daily schedules and match timings will be updated regularly on the official tournament website.

2025 BWF China Masters: Prize money

Being a Super 750 event, the China Masters will feature a purse of USD 1,250,000. Winners in singles and doubles events will walk away with the biggest cheques, as they will be awarded $87,500 and $92,500 respectively. Meanwhile, men's and women's singles runner ups will receive $42,500, while second place finishers in the three doubles events get $43,750.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More