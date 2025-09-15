BWF China Masters 2025: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and prize money

After an exciting week of badminton in Hong Kong, the BWF World Tour will now arrive in Shenzhen with the China Masters. The tournament is a Super 750 event and many of the world's top shuttlers will be in action as they fight for glory.
The Indian contingent at the China Masters will feature some of the nation's best players. Leading the charge will be the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as singles stars Lakshya Sen. The former World No.1 pairing and Sen were both finalists at Hong Kong last week and will be looking to one up themselves this time around.
Alongside Lakshya Sen, the Indian men's singles team in Shenzhen will also see youngster Ayush Shetty in action. Last week, Shetty enjoyed an incredible run at the Hong Kong Open, where he downed World No.9 Kodai Naraoka to reach the quarterfinals of the Super 500.
Elsewhere, PV Sindhu is the sole Indian qualified for the women's singles main draw in China. Anupama Upadhyay currently sits on the reserve list, while the likes of Unnati Hooda and Anmol Kharb will have to fight their way through the qualification rounds.
Rounding out the Indian team will be the women's doubles pair of Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, as well as the mixed doubles duos of Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.
2025 BWF China Masters: Where to watch
Fans excited to see Indian shuttlers in action at the Super 750 event this week can catch a livestream of the competition on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF.TV.
2025 BWF China Masters: Schedule
This is what the schedule for the upcoming week of action in China will look like:
Round of 32: Tuesday/Wednesday, September 16 & 17
Round of 16: Thursday, September 18
Quarterfinals: Friday, September 19
Semifinals: Saturday, September 20
Finals: Sunday, September 21
Daily schedules and match timings will be updated regularly on the official tournament website.
2025 BWF China Masters: Prize money
Being a Super 750 event, the China Masters will feature a purse of USD 1,250,000. Winners in singles and doubles events will walk away with the biggest cheques, as they will be awarded $87,500 and $92,500 respectively. Meanwhile, men's and women's singles runner ups will receive $42,500, while second place finishers in the three doubles events get $43,750.