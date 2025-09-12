BWF Hong Kong Open Semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen preview, head-to-head record & where to watch 

Lakshya Sen is into the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open. As he hunts for his maiden title of the year, the Indian will be taking on Chou Tien Chen.

Sen arrives in Hong Kong fresh off his campaign at the BWF World Championship, where he made an unfortunate opening round exit. However, the 24-year-old has successfully turned things around at the ongoing Super 500.

For his opening round match at the Hong Kong Open, Sen took on Wang Tzu Wei and eked out a 22-20, 16-21, 21-15 victory after a lengthy battle. Up next, he beat compatriot HS Prannoy, before triumphing over Ayush Shetty in the quarterfinals.

On the other half, Chou Tien Chen has led a similarly impressive campaign in Hong Kong. The World No.9 claimed straight game wins in his first two rounds, before emerging victorious in a marathon match against Alwi Farhan in the quarterfinals.

Now, as Sen and Chou prepare to battle for a spot in the finals, fans can expect to see some cutthroat badminton action.

Hong Kong Open: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen head-to-head record

Lakshya Sen and Chou Tien Chen have played each other a total of six times in their career. In terms of the head-to-head record, Chou holds the upper hand, having won four of the duo's six meetings.

The last time Sen and Chou played each other was at the 2024 Arctic Open, where the Taiwanese clinched the win after a brutal battle. On the other hand, the last time Sen beat the World No.9 was at the Paris Olympics.

Hong Kong Open: When and where to watch Lakshya Sen in action

The Hong Kong Open men's singles semifinals battle between Lakshya Sen and Chou Tien Chen promises to make for good viewing. Fans eager to watch the match can tune in to the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF.TV for a livestream.

Sen and Chou are scheduled to play the eight match on Court 1 at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday, September 13. The duo's encounter will take place at roughly 6:40 PM local time, i.e 4:10 PM IST.

