"Devank Dalal what a performance" - Fans react as Bengal Warriors hold nerves to beat Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Ishaan Mahajan
Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:51 GMT
Bengal Warriorz wins their match against Patna Pirates
Bengal Warriorz recorded a win over the Patna Pirates on Saturday (Credits: Pro Kabaddi League)

Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz played out a fascinating contest in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Saturday, September 27. The Warriorz beat Patna Pirates 48-42 to register their third win of the season.

Bengal Warriorz are now placed tenth in the points table with three wins and a total of six points. They have a points difference of -24 and need to win most of their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Devank Dalal was the top performer for Bengal Warriorz as he bagged a total of 22 points including 16 raid points and 6 bonus points. Himanshu Narwal chipped in with 5 points to help Devank Dalal bring this crucial win for his team.

Patna Pirates put up a tough fight in today's match with an overall team performance. Ayan Lohchab was the top performer for them with a total of 15 points followed by Maninder Singh with 12 points. Ankit Jaglan bagged 4 points while Navdeep bagged 3 points of his own.

From a defence standpoint, Ankit Jaglan and Navdeep stood out for Bengal Warriorz as they bagged 4 and 3 tackle points respectively. They made sure that Patna Pirates were always short of a raider in today's match.

Patna Pirates' defence too showed a lot of resilience as Ashish Malik bagged a total of 5 tackle points. Ankit bagged a total of 4 tackle points in today's match. Manjeet Choudhary bagged 2 tackle points for his team.

Here is how fans reacted to this close encounter between Bengal Warriorz and Patna Pirates:

"Devank Dalal what a performance 🔥"
"Patna pirates ne mujhe depression pe depression diya hai bss"
"Ajinkiya power"
"Ashish is absolutely on fire! That energy is exactly what changes a match."
With this win, Bengal Warriorz have made some progress in the tournament but they must win every upcoming game to make a strong comeback in the tournament. Patna Pirates, too, must win most of their remaining matches to qualify.

Bengal Warriorz will look to continue this momentum in the next match against Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriorz will be up against Puneri Paltan in their next game on Tuesday, September 30. Another win by Bengal Warriorz will not only boost their morale but also help them stay in the qualification race.

About the author
Ishaan Mahajan

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.

In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
