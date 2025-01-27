Hockey India League: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club, where to watch, preview, prediction, team news

Soorma Hockey Club will look to go all out for a win in their Hockey India League (HIL) pool game against the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Monday (January 27).

With three wins from eight games, Jeroen Baart's team needs a fourth at the very least to stay alive in the competition against the Lancers who are no longer in contention for a semifinal place.

With the number of wins being the determining factor after points in the league standings, the Lancers with three wins from nine games are no longer in a position to catch up with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and UP Rudras. The Soormas though have two games in hand and everything to play for in the crucial encounter.

Harmanpreet Singh, who has been known to thrive in crunch situations, will be the key for his side who have won two matches on the trot ahead of the game against the Lancers.

The Soormas had edged Kalinga Lancers 4-3 in a thriller during the round-robin phase and the upcoming pool encounter between the two sides is poised to go down to the wire.

Thierry Brinkman leads the list of goalscorers having scored nine thus far from open play while ace drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx has scored seven.

The defending champions have the resources to outdo the Soormas but will need to keep Harmanpreet Singh and Nicolas Della Torre from scoring off penalty corners in the second game of a Monday double-header.

Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Monday, January 27, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club: Full Squads

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Toby Cotterill, Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Sushil Dhanwar, Antoine Kina, Partap Lakra, Arthur van Doren, Enrique Gonzalez, Rohit Kullu, Alexander Hendrickx, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay

Midfielders: Aran Zalewski, Rosan Kujur, Rabichandra Moirangthem, Nicholas Bandurak, Mukesh Toppo, Roshan Minz

Forwards: Gursahibjit Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Thierry Brinkman, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami

Soorma Hockey Club

Goalkeepers: Vincent Vanasch, Mohith HS, Jashandeep Singh

Defenders: Gurinder Singh, Maurya Ashu, Pradip Mandal, Nicolas Della Torre, Jeremy Hayward, Sukhvinder, Harmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Ankush, Victor Wegnez, Prabhjot Singh, Sunit Lakra, Harjeet Singh, Nicolas Poncelet

Forwards: Nicolas Keenan, Boris Burkhardt, Harish Somappa, Phil Roper, Pawan Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Gurjant Singh

Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club: Prediction

The Kalinga Lancers have been the most exciting team to watch in the ongoing edition of the Hockey India League and Monday's encounter promises to be fast and open with the Soormas in need of full points.

Expect Valentin Altenburg's team to come hard at the Soormas in their last game of the competition, with penalty corner conversions playing a big role in the final outcome.

Score Prediction: Kalinga Lancers 3 - 2 Soorma Hockey Club

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

The Hockey India League 2024-25 matches will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

