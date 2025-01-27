Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Delhi SG Pipers, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

The Delhi SG Pipers will take the field for one last time in the ongoing Hockey India League in a pool game against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Monday (January 27).

Having been eliminated from the playoffs, the winless Delhi side would like nothing better than to end with a flourish even as the Bengal Tigers look to consolidate their position in the top half of the points table.

With five wins under the belt and two games in hand, the Tigers are well-positioned to qualify for the semifinals but Graham Reid's team are more than capable of prolonging their wait with an opening victory in the competition.

Colin Batch's team trounced the Pipers 4-1 when the two sides last met just over four weeks ago and they would like nothing better than a repeat show with the race for the playoffs getting tighter by the day.

A loss for the Tigers would leave them needing a win from their last game against Soorma HC on January 29 even as the UP Rudras attempt to make the semifinals when they play their last pool game on the same day.

With both the Tigers and the Rudras level on 15 points, a victory for Colin Batch's team would ensure a smoother passage to the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, the Pipers, who came tantalisingly close to pulling off a win against the Kalinga Lancers before losing the shootout, are certain to go all out for a win in an attempt to bow out in style.

Tomas Domene, who has had an outstanding tournament thus far, will be hoping that his persistence inspires the Pipers in their final outing of the Hockey India League this season.

Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Monday, January 27, 2024, 6 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers: Full Squads

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Goalkeepers: Atal Dev Singh, Jamie Carr, Ali Khan

Defenders: Hayden Beltz, Gauthier Boccard, Jasjit Singh Kular, Rupinder Pal Singh, Sebastien Dockier, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Sean Findlay, Yogesh Malik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Pardeep Mor, Affan Yousif, Tim Cross, Pradhan Poovanna, Atul Deep, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Luwang Ingalemba

Forwards: Florent van Aubel, Sam Lane, Gursewak Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek

Delhi SG Pipers

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Adarsh, Rennie Benjamin

Defenders: Joginder Singh, Corey Weyer, Varun Kumar, Gareth Furlong, Rohit, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Kingson Thokchom, Ankit Pal, Manjeet, Ky Willott, Lucas Toscani, Jake Whetton

Forwards: Tomas Domene, Ishrat Iktidar, Koji Yamasaki, Aditya Lalage, Sumit Kumar, Dilraj Singh, Saurabh Anand Khushwaha

Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers: Prediction

The Delhi side will need to score first and begin on an aggressive note if they are to spoil the party for the Tigers. Not conceding too many penalty corners will be key for the Pipers with Jugraj Singh in ominous form from the top of the circle.

Score Prediction:

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 2 - 3 Delhi SG Pipers

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Hockey India League 2024-25 matches will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

