List of all gold medal winners from Haryana at National Games 2025 ft. Anmol Kharb & Anish Bhanwala

Haryana are at the fifth rank in the medal tally in the 38th National Games, securing 13 gold medals, 21 silver, and 22 bronze, for a total of 56 medals in multiple sports. In this article, we delve into the details of the 13 gold medals won by their state players.

In Beach Handball, the Haryana women’s team thumped the Kerala women’s team in the two-set final to clinch the gold medal. In the men’s rugby final event, Haryana continued their dominance in Rugby 7s to secure their fourth consecutive gold medal at the National Games.

Haryana Rugby 7s team had defeated Maharashtra by 31-12 in the group stage and they repeated their heroics in the grand finale with a dominating 22-7 victory over the same side.

In badminton, rising Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb defeated top seed Anupama Upadhyaya in straight games to secure the gold medal in the women’s singles event. Moreover, the Haryana women’s team also secured the title after defeating hosts Uttarakhand by 3-1 in the final.

Shifting our focus to cycling, the Haryana Women’s Elite Team Pursuit 4KM, comprising Himanshi Singh, Parul, Anshu Devi and Meenakshi, clinched the gold medal while Odisha settled for silver.

In rowing, Haryana Women’s Double Sculls team of Suman Devi and Kiran showcased their dominance with a timing of 7:52.09 seconds. Kerala and Manipur settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Haryana won two gold medals in archery. Deepshika won the individual compound women's gold, and she teamed up with Rishabh Yadav in the Compound Mixed Team event final to win another gold.

Haryana won three gold medals in shooting. Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event at the National Games.

Later, Suruchi clinched a gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Haryana’s mixed team of Suruchi and Parmod bagged a gold in the air pistol mixed team title event with a dominant 17-7 win over Rajasthan.

In Yogasana and Wushu, Haryana won one gold medal each at the 38th National Games.

List of gold medals won by Haryana at National Games 2025

Beach Handball - 1 (Team Event)

Rugby - 1 (Team Event)

Badminton - 2

Anmol Kharb - Women’s Singles

Devita Sihag, Ridhi Kaur Toor, Anmol Kharb and Unnati Hooda - Women's Team Event

Cycling - 1

Meenakshi, Anshu Devi, Parul and Himanshi Singh - Women’s Team Pursuit

Rowing - 1

Suman Devi and Kiran - Women’s Double Scull

Archery - 2

Deepshikha - Compound Women's individual

Rishabh Yadav and Deepshikha - Compound Mixed Team

Shooting - 3

Anish Bhanwala - Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Suruchi - Women's 10m Pistol

Parmod and Suruchi - Mixed 10m Pistol Team

Yogasana - 1

Gunjan Yadav and Kusham Kumari - Artistic Yogasana Duet Women’s Category

Wushu - 1

Aparna - Below 48 KG (Sanda)

