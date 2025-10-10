2025 BWF Arctic Open Day 4 Results: Anmol Kharb storms into semifinals, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto ousted by World No.1 pair

Quarterfinals day at the Arctic Open witnessed Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in action for the mixed doubles event, while Anmol Kharb took to court for her women's singles match. While Kapila and Crasto faltered, Kharb claimed a resounding victory to move into the semifinals and keep Indian hopes alive.
The first Indian in action on Friday in Finland was Kharb. The youngster has enjoyed a fantastic run at the Super 500 and today was no different. After downing World No.21 Lin Hsiang Ti and World No.32 Wen Chi Hsu for her opening round matches, the 18-year-old was up against Denmark's Amalie Schulz today.
While Kharb needed three games to get past Lin and Wen, she put on a much more dominant display in her quarterfinals encounter. She disposed of Schulz 21-15, 21-14 in just 36 minutes to seal her spot in the semifinals. Up next, the Indian youngster will be taking on World No.4 Akane Yamaguchi.
On the other end, in the mixed doubles event at the Arctic Open, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto took on top seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin. The Indians had begun their campaign at the Super 500 with a dominant win over Lucas Renoir and Camille Pognante. They had then fought past Ukraine's Oleksii Titov and Yevheniia Kantemur, displaying incredible gameplay in both matches.
However, Kapila and Crasto came up short against Jiang and Wei today. The World No.1 pair constantly outplayed the Indians, beating them 21-7, 21-10 in under half an hour.
With their run in Finland having come to a close, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will now return to action later this month at the Denmark Open.
2025 BWF Arctic Open: Full results from day four
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin (China) beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-7, 21-10
Women's Singles Quarterfinals
Anmol Kharb (India) beat Amalie Schulz (Denmark) 21-15, 21-14