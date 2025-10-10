2025 BWF Arctic Open Day 4 Results: Anmol Kharb storms into semifinals, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto ousted by World No.1 pair

Quarterfinals day at the Arctic Open witnessed Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in action for the mixed doubles event, while Anmol Kharb took to court for her women's singles match. While Kapila and Crasto faltered, Kharb claimed a resounding victory to move into the semifinals and keep Indian hopes alive.

Ad

The first Indian in action on Friday in Finland was Kharb. The youngster has enjoyed a fantastic run at the Super 500 and today was no different. After downing World No.21 Lin Hsiang Ti and World No.32 Wen Chi Hsu for her opening round matches, the 18-year-old was up against Denmark's Amalie Schulz today.

While Kharb needed three games to get past Lin and Wen, she put on a much more dominant display in her quarterfinals encounter. She disposed of Schulz 21-15, 21-14 in just 36 minutes to seal her spot in the semifinals. Up next, the Indian youngster will be taking on World No.4 Akane Yamaguchi.

Ad

Trending

On the other end, in the mixed doubles event at the Arctic Open, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto took on top seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin. The Indians had begun their campaign at the Super 500 with a dominant win over Lucas Renoir and Camille Pognante. They had then fought past Ukraine's Oleksii Titov and Yevheniia Kantemur, displaying incredible gameplay in both matches.

However, Kapila and Crasto came up short against Jiang and Wei today. The World No.1 pair constantly outplayed the Indians, beating them 21-7, 21-10 in under half an hour.

Ad

With their run in Finland having come to a close, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will now return to action later this month at the Denmark Open.

2025 BWF Arctic Open: Full results from day four

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin (China) beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-7, 21-10

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Anmol Kharb (India) beat Amalie Schulz (Denmark) 21-15, 21-14

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More