2025 BWF China Masters Day 1 Results: PV Sindhu sails through opener, Ayush Shetty falls to World No.5

The 2025 BWF China Masters kicked off on Tuesday, September 16. India was dealt a mixed bag of results on opening day at the Super 750, as Ayush Shetty was knocked out of the tournament in his first round encounter while PV Sindhu clinched a dominant victory in her match.

Ad

Sindhu was the first Indian in action in Shenzhen today. After a disappointing week at the Hong Kong Open earlier this month, she looked keen to turn things around for herself on Tuesday.

The two-time Olympic medalist kicked off her campaign against Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobson. PV Sindhu dictated the pace from the very beginning of the match, and took less than half an hour to dispose of Jakobson. Up next, the Indian shuttler will run into Thai sixth seed Pornpawee Chochowong.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, in the men's singles event, rising star Ayush Shetty was in action for his singles match. The 20-year-old had a fantastic outing in Hong Kong earlier, beating the likes of World No.9 Kodai Naraoka before going down to compatriot Lakshya Sen.

Shetty brought that same fire to the court today at the China Masters as he took on Taiwanese shuttler and World No.5 Chou Tien Chen. The youngster delivered an hour-long thriller before going down 19-21, 21-12, 21-16.

Ad

Elsewhere, the only Indians in action in the doubles events today were Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde. The duo fell short against Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara in straight sets.

2025 BWF China Masters: Full results from day one (Indians only)

Shetty in action at the China Masters (Image Source: Getty)

Here is what the scoreboard for Indian shuttlers looked like after the opening day of matches in Shenzhen:

Ad

Women's Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu (India) beat Julie Dawall Jakobson (Denmark) 21-5, 21-10

Men's Singles Round of 32

Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 21-19, 12-21, 21-16

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Yuichi Shimogami/Sayaka Hobara (Japan) beat Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) 21-17, 21-11

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More