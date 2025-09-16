2025 BWF China Masters Day 1 Results: PV Sindhu sails through opener, Ayush Shetty falls to World No.5

The 2025 BWF China Masters kicked off on Tuesday, September 16. India was dealt a mixed bag of results on opening day at the Super 750, as Ayush Shetty was knocked out of the tournament in his first round encounter while PV Sindhu clinched a dominant victory in her match.
Sindhu was the first Indian in action in Shenzhen today. After a disappointing week at the Hong Kong Open earlier this month, she looked keen to turn things around for herself on Tuesday.
The two-time Olympic medalist kicked off her campaign against Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobson. PV Sindhu dictated the pace from the very beginning of the match, and took less than half an hour to dispose of Jakobson. Up next, the Indian shuttler will run into Thai sixth seed Pornpawee Chochowong.
Meanwhile, in the men's singles event, rising star Ayush Shetty was in action for his singles match. The 20-year-old had a fantastic outing in Hong Kong earlier, beating the likes of World No.9 Kodai Naraoka before going down to compatriot Lakshya Sen.
Shetty brought that same fire to the court today at the China Masters as he took on Taiwanese shuttler and World No.5 Chou Tien Chen. The youngster delivered an hour-long thriller before going down 19-21, 21-12, 21-16.
Elsewhere, the only Indians in action in the doubles events today were Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde. The duo fell short against Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara in straight sets.
2025 BWF China Masters: Full results from day one (Indians only)
Here is what the scoreboard for Indian shuttlers looked like after the opening day of matches in Shenzhen:
Women's Singles Round of 32
PV Sindhu (India) beat Julie Dawall Jakobson (Denmark) 21-5, 21-10
Men's Singles Round of 32
Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 21-19, 12-21, 21-16
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Yuichi Shimogami/Sayaka Hobara (Japan) beat Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) 21-17, 21-11