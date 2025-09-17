2025 BWF China Masters Day 2 Results: Lakshya Sen makes early exit, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty through to second round

After a lukewarm opening day at the BWF China Masters, the second day of action at the Super 750 brought another series of challenging results for India. The highlight of the day was Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s doubles victory, while Lakshya Sen’s first round exit sent shockwaves through fans.
Earlier this month, Sen enjoyed a fantastic run at the Hong Kong Open, making it to the finals before falling short against Li Shi Feng. As the Paris Olympics semifinalist arrived in Shenzhen, expectations for him were high.
Today, the 24-year-old was the first Indian on court as he took on Toma Junior Popov for his opening round encounter. The match was expected to be an interesting battle, but a dominant Popov needed only 30 minutes to dispose of Lakshya Sen in straight games.
Elsewhere at the China Masters, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave Indian badminton enthusiasts something to cheer for. The former World No.1 pair were dealt a difficult draw as they took on Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap.
However, the Indians displayed immense composure and put on a clinical display to dispose of their opponents 24-22, 21-13.
Elsewhere, in the mixed doubles event, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto took on the World No.1 pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping. The two Indians put on a spirited display before going down 19-21, 13-21 in a match that lasted a little over forty minutes.
2025 BWF China Masters: Full results from day two (Indians only)
Results from day two of the China Masters:
Men's Singles Round of 32
Toma Junior Popov (France) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-11, 21-10
Men's Doubles Round of 32
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Junaidi Arif/Roy King Yap (Malaysia) 24-22, 21-13
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (China) beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-19, 21-13
Women's Doubles Round of 32
Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting (Malaysia) beat
Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) 21-8, 21-13