2025 BWF China Masters Day 3 Results: PV Sindhu downs World No.6, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty storm into quarters

Prequarterfinals day at China Masters gave Indian badminton enthusiasts plenty to cheer for. PV Sindhu was in action for her singles encounter, while the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took to court for their doubles match, and all three of the nation's shuttlers put on an incredible display.

Sindhu kicked off the day for India on a high. Earlier this week, the former World Champion began her campaign in Shenzhen on an incredible note as she disposed of Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobson in less than half an hour.

Today, for her round of 16 encounter, PV Sindhu was up against sixth seed Pornpawee Chochowong. While the match was expected to be a closely fought affair with the odds favouring Chochowong, the Indian was absolutely untouchable on court today.

Whipping out razor sharp shots and an incredible gameplay, Sindhu outdid Chochowong 21-15, 21-15 in a match that lasted only 40 minutes. Up next at the China Masters, the two-time Olympic medalist will face her toughest opponent yet as she takes on World No.1 An Se Young.

Soon after Sindhu's victory, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty walked out onto center court at the Shenzhen Arena for their men's doubles match. The duo were up against Hsiang Chieh Chiu and Wang Chi-Lin, the Taiwanese pair that the Indians had beaten in Hong Kong last week.

Today was no different. After their fantastic start to the Super 750 tournament yesterday, Rankireddy and Shetty kept that moment going to beat Hsiang and Wang 21-13, 21-12 in 33 minutes.

2025 BWF China Masters: Full results from day three (Indians only)

Rankireddy and Shetty at the BWF LI-NING Hong Kong Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Full results from day three of the China Masters:

Women's Singles Round of 16

PV Sindhu (India) beat Pornpawee Chochowong (Thailand) 21-15, 21-15

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Hsiang Chieh Chiu/ Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei) 21-13, 21-12

