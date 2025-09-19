2025 BWF China Masters Day 4 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty march ahead, PV Sindhu stumbles against World No.1

On Friday, September 19, India had an eventful day at the China Masters. PV Sindhu was in action for her women's singles quarterfinals, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took to court for their doubles match.

Sindhu was the first of the two to get down to business, taking on World No. 1 An Se Young. The Indian had led a strong campaign in Shenzhen so far, downing Julie Dawall Jakobson of Denmark in her opening round match, before pulling off an incredible straight games victory over World No.6 Pornpawee Chochowong in her round of 16 encounter.

Against Young, Sindhu found her toughest opponent yet. Over the past few years, the two-time Olympic medalist has been unable to puzzle out the Korean and she paid the price for it today yet again, as she went down to the Olympic champion for the eighth time in their career.

Despite showing promising form in her run up to the quarterfinals at the China Masters, PV Sindhu lost to An Se Young 21-14, 21-13 in a match that lasted less than 40 minutes.

Elsewhere, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were in action for the men's doubles encounter. The duo were up against Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan, the Chinese pair who outdid World No.4s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen for their round of 16 match.

However, despite Ren and Xie holding the home court advantage, Rankireddy and Shetty’s sheer brilliance was enough to outdo them as the Indians beat their opponents 21-14, 21-14 in 38 minutes.

Up next, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will likely run into Malaysian rivals Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

2025 BWF China Masters: Full results from day four (Indians only)

Full results from the China Masters quarterfinals:

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

An Se Young (Korean) beat PV Sindhu (India) 21-14, 21-13

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Ren Xiang Yu/Xie Haonan (China) 21-14, 21-14

