On Sunday, September 21, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty settled for a runners-up finish at the China Masters. The duo were up against World No.1s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae and they went down in 45 minutes after a tumultuous battle.

Rankireddy and Shetty enjoyed a great week in Shenzhen. The Indians didn't drop a set all the way to the finals, downing the likes of Junaidi Arif/Roy King Yap and Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik in straight games en route to their summit clash.

On Sunday, Rankireddy and Shetty's finals showdown against Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae got off to an electric start. While both pairs were incredible in their court coverage, Kim and Seo were a class apart when it mattered the most, claiming a 21-19 victory in the first game.

As the two pairs switched ends, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty quickly found their groove. The former World No.1 duo dominated the early rallies of the second game and for a minute Indian hopes soared as it looked like the two shuttlers would manage to force a decider.

However, Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae quickly proved why they're the reigning World Championships. The Koreans swiftly shut down Rankireddy and Shetty’s attempts at a comeback, clinching the second game 21-15.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to skip Korean Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have enjoyed two busy weeks of action in September. Earlier this month, the duo competed at the Hong Kong Open, where they made it to the finals before going down to Liang Wei-Kang and Wang Chang.

Now, after their second consecutive runners-up finish in as many weeks, Rankireddy and Shetty have chosen to skip the Korea Open which is scheduled to take place between September 23 and 28.

In their absence, India's contingent at the Super 500 event will feature the likes of HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty, and Kiran George.

