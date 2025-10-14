2025 BWF Denmark Open Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty, Anmol Kharb exit in opening rounds

The 2025 BWF Denmark Open kicked off on Tuesday, October 14. The opening day of matches in Odense witnessed the Indian next gen in action and the young shuttlers delivered some promising performances.

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly Ayush Shetty’s men's singles encounter. The 20-year-old has displayed some impressive gameplay and resilience in recent months and today was no different.

Shetty went up against Toma Junior Popov for his first round match on Tuesday, and pushed the World No.15 to three games. Over the course of an hour, the Indian showcased glimpses of a future star before going down 19-21, 21-17, 15-21.

Meanwhile, the women's singles action at the Denmark Open saw Anmol Kharb in action. Just last week, the 18-year-old enjoyed a dream run at the Arctic Open, making it to the semifinals of the Super 500. However, her dreams of a repeat of this feat in Jyske Bank Arena were cut short by Putri Kusuma Wardani. The Indonesian sensation was on fire as she disposed of Kharb 21-9, 21-14 in just 34 minutes.

2025 BWF Denmark Open: Full results from day one (India only)

This is what India’s scoreboard looked like after the opening day of matches in Denmark:

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po Han (Chinese Taipei) beat Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy/Sai Pratheek (India) 21-13, 21-17

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Gabriela Stoeve/Stefani Stoeve (Bulgaria) beat Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi (India) 21-4, 21-11

Julie Macpherson/Ciara Torrence (Scotland) beat Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) 21-23, 21-17, 21-15

Women's Singles Round of 32

Putri Kusuma Wardani (Indonesia) beat Anmol Kharb (India) 21-9, 21-14

Men's Singles Round of 32

Toma Junior Popov (France) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 21-19, 17-21, 21-15

